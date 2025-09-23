Triumph Keeps 400cc Motorcycle Prices Steady Despite GST Hike in India

Overview
- GST on motorcycles above 350cc has gone up sharply from 28% to 40%.
- Triumph has decided to keep prices of the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X, and Thruxton 400 unchanged.
- The move highlights a customer-first approach and a clear long-term growth strategy.
- This decision gives Triumph a solid advantage in India’s competitive mid-capacity motorcycle space.
Introduction
When the GST hike on motorcycles above 350cc was announced, most riders braced for bad news. Prices were expected to shoot up, making ownership costlier and pushing rider dreams further away. But Triumph and Bajaj Auto have taken an unexpected route — keeping their 400cc range at the same ex-showroom prices despite the higher tax. For Indian riders, that means no sudden pinch in the pocket.
Why It Matters
The 400cc twins have been the backbone of Triumph’s recent success in India. The Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400X, and the freshly launched Thruxton 400 have clicked with riders thanks to their blend of timeless design, modern performance, and everyday usability.
By holding prices steady, Triumph is:
- Protecting affordability – riders don’t feel the tax hike.
- Boosting value – the bikes stay among the most attractive buys in their class.
- Strengthening trust – customers see a brand willing to put them first.
- Widening reach – keeps the 350–500cc segment open to more new riders.
What Triumph Says
Speaking on the move, Manik Nangia, President Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said:
“The Triumph 400 cc platform has set new benchmarks in performance, design, and value. Even with the GST increase, we wanted to ensure that riding enthusiasts are not discouraged by higher costs. By holding prices steady, Triumph and Bajaj Auto are taking this step in the interest of customers, reaffirming our commitment to growing the Triumph brand in India.”
The statement sums up the intent well — this is not a short-term gimmick, but a long-term push to keep Triumph accessible in India.
Bigger Picture
This move isn’t just about Triumph owners; it shifts the market dynamics too.
- Competitors may have to hike prices, while Triumph holds its ground.
- Riders get reassurance that premium biking doesn’t have to mean premium prices.
- Bajaj’s Chakan facility ensures quality, efficiency, and scale — making this pricing decision sustainable.
Conclusion
At a time when riders expected heavier bills, Triumph and Bajaj have delivered relief. By absorbing the GST hike, the 400cc range stays just as tempting as before — stylish, capable, and now even more rider-friendly.
It’s a decision that shows where Triumph stands: on the side of riders. And for India’s mid-capacity motorcycle market, that’s a very strong message.
