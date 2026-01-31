Vespa 946 Horse Edition Revealed: Luxury Scooter Inspired by the Year of the Horse Goes Ultra Exclusive

Vespa has a habit of celebrating history in its own gentle way. With the 946 Horse Edition, the brand celebrates the Year of the Horse for 2026 with the addition of another special chapter to its Lunar Collection. This scooter is not about speed or features. It is a matter of design, detail and the feeling that comes with owning something rare.
The Vespa 946 Horse is based on the familiar 946 platform, which already sits at the top of Vespa’s range. What makes this edition different is the attention to theme. The scooter is finished in a deep brown bay colour inspired by the natural coat of a horse. The steel body has a combination of glossy and matte finishes, which gives it a rich and layered appearance. Subtle gold accents are utilized sparingly to ensure things stay elegant.
One of the main highlights is the seat. It is handcrafted from leather and styled to resemble equestrian saddles. Beneath it sits a horseshoe motif with a V monogram at the centre. The leather theme is carried on to the handlebars and rear view mirrors, all finished with premium trims crafted by Italian craftsmen.
Key highlights include
- Deep brown bay colour with matte and gloss contrast
- Steel body with gold detailing
- Handcrafted leather seat inspired by horse tack
- Leather wrapped handlebars and mirrors
- Horseshoe design with Vespa V monogram
Vespa is also offering matching accessories for this edition. Buyers can go for a rear leather bag made from the same material as the seat. There is also a lightly tinted windshield with aluminium mounts and a special three quarter helmet finished to match the scooter. The helmet has a three dimensional gold Vespa logo at the back.
The 946 Horse will be built in relatively small quantities, though Vespa has not disclosed precise numbers. Earlier special editions such as the like the Dragon were capped at 1,888 units, which hints at how exclusive this one could be. Bookings are already open on Vespa’s official website. A few units could arrive in India later.