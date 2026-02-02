New Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spotted Again With Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera

Mahindra is preparing to update the Scorpio N and this facelift is more about adding what buyers have been asking for rather than changing what already works. The SUV will be the same at its base, but the feature list is expected to take a clear step forward.
On the outside, the Scorpio N facelift will get a revised front grille. The vertical slats that are visible on the current model will be replaced with horizontal ones, giving the SUV a wider and more imposing appearance. Spy images also reveal a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. The lighting setup seems to be mostly the same, with no significant changes to the headlamps or tail lamps.
Inside, Mahindra has redesigned the dashboard layout to fit a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The size of the screen is expected to be around 10.2 inches and should support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster will now be a complete TFT unit, similar to what is seen on newer Mahindra models. AC vents have been repositioned and some switchgear appears to be shared with the Thar Roxx and XUV lineup.
One feature that stands out in the test vehicles is the ADAS sensor placed at the front. This does not mark a first for the Scorpio N. Back in June 2025, Mahindra introduced Level 2 ADAS on the Z8T variant of the current model. The facelift is expected to extend this technology to more variants and refine its operation.
The Level 2 ADAS package features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane assist, traffic sign recognition and other active safety functions are already available on the Scorpio N today. A 360 degree camera system is also confirmed, with cameras integrated into the ORVMs. This should make parking and tight city driving much easier in a large SUV like the Scorpio N.
Another great upgrade is the panoramic sunroof. Unlike the current single pane unit, the facelift will be receiving a dual pane panoramic sunroof. This will bring in more light and improve the sense of space inside the cabin.
Mechanically, there are no changes planned. Engine options, gearboxes and the ladder-frame platform will remain exactly the same. Mahindra is likely to unveil the Scorpio N facelift sometime in the second quarter of this year.