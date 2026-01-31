Honda Shine 125 Limited Edition Revealed With Fresh Blue Shade, Brown Alloys and a Premium Twist

Honda’s Shine 125 has been a familiar name on Indian roads for years. It is the kind of motorcycle people buy without overthinking, because it does its job every single day. Now, Honda has given this trusted commuter a small but noticeable update with the new Shine 125 Limited Edition.
This new version is based on the Shine 125 Disc and focuses purely on how the bike looks. The biggest change is the colour. Honda has introduced a new shade known as Pearl Siren Blue. It gets a deeper blue finish with darker blue panels and fresh Shine graphics on the fuel tank. These design touches continue to the front visor, side panels and rear cowl, making the bike feel more premium.
Another visual highlight is the brown-finished alloy wheels. Honda names this shade Pyrite Brown and it provides contrast to the blue bodywork. These wheels are unique to the Limited Edition and are not available on any other Shine variant.
Under the bodywork, nothing has changed. The Shine Limited Edition has the same 123.94cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. It generates 10.6 hp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox and still focuses on smooth delivery and fuel efficiency.
Key details at a glance
- Engine – 123.94cc air cooled petrol
- Power – 10.6 hp
- Torque – 11 Nm
- Gearbox – 5 speed manual
- Kerb weight – 113 kg
- Seat height – 791 mm
- Fuel tank capacity – 10.5 litres
- Ground clearance – 162 mm
Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers in the rear. Braking hardware remains the same as the Disc variant.
Honda has not announced the official price yet. However, the Limited Edition is expected to cost approximately Rs 1,500 more than the standard Shine 125 Disc which is currently priced at Rs 85,211 ex showroom.