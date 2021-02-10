Vedanta Becomes First Indian Manufacturer Of Aluminium Cylinder Head Alloy For Auto Industry

India is now a global hub when it comes to automotive manufacturing, however, some key components which are required in manufacturing processes are still imported. Initiating a change, Vedanta Limited, one of India’s foremost producer of metals and oil & gas, announced the formal launch of aluminium cylinder head alloy, a critical raw material for manufacturing cylinder heads and other automotive components.

This is the company’s latest offering in its aluminium product line, which caters to various raw material requirements of the automotive industry. The Cylinder Head Alloy leverages material design to help automakers increase efficiency of internal combustion engines for improved performance on emission control, in line with BS-VI and CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency / Economy) norms. Currently, this alloy is entirely being imported into India from other countries.

Vedanta unveiled the product for the domestic industry at the 2nd Automotive Raw Material Localization Conclave & Exhibition today, hosted by Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Vedanta has invested in creating this cylinder head alloy capacity of 10,000 tonnes using world-class technology of Befesa (Spain) and Properzi (Italy). This initiative is in alignment with the government’s thrust on self-reliance to cater to the domestic requirement of automotive companies and original equipment manufacturers to rely on ingenuously procured material.

At the event, Vedanta also showcased its diverse portfolio of high-quality products for the automotive industry in aluminium (Primary Foundry Alloy or PFA, Billets, Rolled Products and Slabs), Zinc (Hindustan Zinc Die-Cast Alloy and Special High Grade Zinc), Lead Ingot and Alloy, Silver Bars, Copper Rods, and Steel Wire Rods, as well as capabilities for high-end value-additions, technology leadership and logistics to support the auto industry. Looking at the growing sustainability consciousness and faster rate of adoption of Electric Vehicles (EV) and hybrids globally, Vedanta has also created a centre of excellence for R&D and innovation, and is well placed to cater to the emerging needs of the automotive industry.

Vedanta’s offerings for the automotive industry include a portfolio of value-added products in aluminium, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron and steel, and a broad range of product customisations. Vedanta has been a pioneer in enabling the Indian automotive and auto ancillary industry to access products of highest quality. The company was also the first to supply Aluminium Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) for manufacturing wheels to the Indian automotive industry, prior to which the alloy was only being imported to the country.