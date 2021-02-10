Honda H’ness CB350 Sales Cross Major Milestone; Big Wing Network To Be Expanded

Available exclusively through Honda’s Big Wing outlets, the retro-styled Honda H’ness CB350 has crossed the 10,000 sales mark. Commencing customer deliveries on 21st October last year, Honda reached this feat in just over 3 months’ time.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “H’ness CB350 is well appreciated for its modern-classic design, advanced features, refinement & built quality, not to forget – the rich distinctive roar of the exhaust note. With a limited Big Wing network, we have already crossed 10,000 sales milestone in a short time and carrying back orders as well across several towns. We thank all our valuable customers for their love and trust in brand Honda. We are making efforts at the back end to reduce the waiting as well as expanding our Big Wing network fast to more towns and serve our customers better.”

Available in two variants – DLX and DLX Pro, the H’ness CB350 is priced at INR 1.86 lakh and INR 1.86 lakh, respectively. The motorcycle is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 20.5HP of peak power and 30Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox which offers slipper clutch as standard.

Going forward, by the end of March 2021, Honda will expand the number of Big Wing outlets to 50, across the country. Honda 2-Wheelers India currently has 5 Big Wing Toplines (Gurugram, Bangalore, Mumbai, Cochin, Indore) & 18 Big Wing outlets (Bhilai, Bareilly, Jabalpur, Saharanpur, Coimbatore, Erode, Ahmedabad (2), Raipur, Jaipur, Trivandrum, Ghaziabad, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Siliguri, Thane & Vadodara) in India.

Noteworthy, that Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the Big Wing Topline in top metros and Big Wing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda Big Wing Topline offer Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range starting from the brand new H’ness CB350, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports; the Big Wing outlets offer mid-size motorcycles of Honda. The lineup will soon get a new introduction in what could be called the Honda CB350 RS, a retro, scrambler-styled motorcycle based on the H’ness CB350. The bike will be introduced on the 16th of February, 2021.