2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Web Edition Sold Out In Just Three Days!

The all-new bad boy from Suzuki, the 2021 Hayabusa was recently unveiled by the company and my oh my, it has struck some chord with the people. Apart from the usual impeccable stuff, Suzuki had introduced the web edition of the Busa exclusively in probably one of the most motorsport loving countries in the world, Italy and no surprises as it was sold out in just 3 freaking days.

More details

The web edition was a limited edition of the Busa which was open for bookings till the 15th day of March 2021. However, within 3 days of Suzuki commencing the bookings, the web edition which was limited to 10 units only, was sold out.

This special edition is based on the black and gold variant of the Hayabusa. The company added carbon mirror covers, carbon tank pad, rim stripe and special anodized levers with the brand logo. It also gets a seat cover.

Talking about the 2021 Busa, the design is a reflection of the past with a modern flair. It looks a lot sleeker, has a taller screen and the handlebars have been moved a bit towards the rider. It gets all LED lights, a given in this decade, and the rear lights are a bit wider than before. It features 7-spoke alloys with Bridgestone rubber. Despite all the modern bits, Suzuki has conducted an extensive wind tunnel testing to ensure it still cuts the air like Jon Snow’s sword.

Powering the 3rd-gen Busa is a 1340cc, 4 cylinder engine which sadly peaks at just 190PS of power and 150Nm of peak twisties. Owing to the stricter emissions regulations, this drop was inevitable. It uses the same 81mm bore and 65mm stroke. It gets new secondary injectors that improve fuel atomisation. The camshafts are reprofiled, valve springs are new and there’s some more valve lift. This engine is Euro 5/BS6 compliant and comes mated to a bi-directional quick shifter with assist and slipper clutch.

The chassis is majorly same as before with a new subframe though. The overall weight is now 264 kilos. Upfront, the duties are handled by the same, although updated 43mm KYB forks and shock at the rear. The front now features 320mm discs with Sytlema callipers provided by Brembo.

The Hayabusa remains India’s one of the most favourite big bikes and going by the popularity it enjoys in our country, it seems only plausible that Suzuki brings it here as soon as it can. And if reports are to be believed, the company is already gearing up to launch the new 2021 Hayabusa in India around April 2021.

Reports also suggest that dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Busa for a token amount varying between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh based on the city. The bike is expected to make its way into our country via the CBU route initially with an expected price tag of around INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).