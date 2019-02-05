V8 Powered Range Rover Velar SV Autobiography Dynamic Edition Revealed

One of the most good looking SUVs out there, the Range Rover Velar has been updated with a new top-of-the-range model. Developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, the Range Rover Velar SV Autobiography Dynamic Edition is powered by a 540 HP, 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine. The motor makes this range-topper sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and can make it hit a top speed of 274 km/h. Adding to its exclusivity, this distinctive model will be available to purchase for one year only. Also, the Velar is only the second model in the Range Rover family to wear the coveted ‘SV’ badge, after the introduction of the Range Rover SV Autobiography Dynamic in 2017.

The powerful new model is distinguished by a range of visual enhancements and unique trim finishes. On the outside, the mid-size SUV features a new front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the V8 Supercharged engine and cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side mouldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust finishers. The exterior changes combine with a transmission tunnel undertray to ensure the fastest Velar in the range cuts through the air more efficiently.

Even the Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate has been enhanced, with a knurled finish on the metal element of the two-piece letters adding a fresh degree of sophistication to the exterior. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is also the only Velar available in Satin Byron Blue – a metallic paint finish from Special Vehicle Operations’ Premium Palette range – and all models feature a contrast Narvik Black roof as standard.

The SUV rides on forged aluminium 21″ wheels which weigh the same as the 20″ wheels on the core model. Customers can also specify optional 22″ rims with a unique Silver Sparkle finish and diamond-turned edging. The larger wheels support the performance focus of the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, helping to generate more grip and accommodating larger brakes. It’s 395 mm front and 396 mm diameter rear brake discs feature a two-piece construction to optimise weight. The extra stopping power is highlighted by red brake calipers.

The sense of luxury inside is highlighted by twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather – a material unique to the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. Customers can choose from four colour combinations (Ebony, Cirrus, Vintage Tan and Pimento) and the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition features 20-way adjustable heated and cooled front seats with memory and massage functions as standard. The special touches inside extend to the unique sports steering wheel, which features a specially contoured rim and tactile aluminium gear shift paddles.

Lower down, the rotary gear selector and circular control dials for the seamlessly integrated Touch Pro Duo infotainment system all feature a sophisticated knurled finish. An optional carbon fibre pack for the interior adds a more contemporary feel to the cabin, with a distinctive steel weave, while sports pedals and illuminated metal treadplates with Range Rover script complete the look. The individual SV elements extend to the Interactive Driver Display featuring unique ‘digitally knurled’ dials which deliver an expertly handcrafted sense and finish to the digital experience inside the mid-size SUV and a bespoke SVAutobiography Dynamic start-up screen.

Calibrations for the AWD system, Active Rear Locking Differential, eight-speed transmission, steering and air suspension have all been honed and are bespoke to the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition; delivering a more focused driving experience. Engineers at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations spent 63,900 hours fine-tuning the unique calibration to optimise the ride, handling and responsiveness.

The work of Special Vehicle Operations focused on delivering an increased breadth of capability, maintaining Land Rover’s renowned all-terrain expertise while providing new levels of dynamic control and performance. Aside from far-reaching electronic tuning, upgraded anti-roll bars reduce body roll during hard cornering and the revised set-up for the Continuously Variable Dampers works in combination with firmer air springs for the air suspension to deliver a balance of composure and comfort.

The AWD system has been updated too with a transfer box capable of withstanding the higher loads generated by the 5.0 l supercharged V8 engine. The set-up can direct as much as 100% power to the rear depending on the conditions. A Speed-sensitive Electric Power Assisted Steering is fitted as standard, minimising effort at parking speeds but delivering precise and direct control at higher speeds. The Velar’s Dynamic mode has been enhanced, optimising the steering, suspension and transmission settings to suit more enthusiastic on-road driving. The unique character of the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition SV’s Variable Active Exhaust System features valve technology to optimise the exhaust note, depending upon the driving conditions and is 7.1 kg lighter than the standard design.