Updated BMW G 310 RR Teased Ahead of Launch

Quick Overview
- Engine and performance improvements likely, including more power
- Advanced electronics such as launch control and cornering drag torque control expected
- Cosmetic tweaks like winglets, new wheels and transparent clutch cover possible
- Positioned at a slight premium over the Apache RR 310, but GST cut may soften pricing
Introduction
BMW Motorrad India has dropped the first teaser of the updated G 310 RR, the brand’s entry-level supersport and the only surviving model from its joint venture with TVS. Since the bike shares its foundation with the Apache RR 310, the upcoming version is expected to mirror the upgrades its TVS sibling has received over the last year.
Mechanical and Performance Changes
The BMW G 310 RR currently runs the older spec motor, but that could change with this update. The Apache RR 310 recently got a host of performance-focused revisions – a larger airbox, higher compression ratio, lightweight forged piston and a bigger throttle body. Together, these bumped up power to 38hp at 9,800rpm and torque to 29Nm at 7,900rpm, compared to the earlier 34hp and 27.3Nm.
It’s reasonable to expect that BMW will carry over these exact changes. That means the G 310 RR will pack a stronger punch, making it livelier on track days as well as more effortless on highways.
To complement this, BMW could also add features like a bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control, both of which made their way to the Apache last year. For riders, this means smoother gear shifts and added convenience on long rides – something rarely seen in this segment.
Tech and Features
With OBD2B norms kicking in, TVS used the opportunity to push the Apache further with new tech, and the G 310 RR stands to gain the same.
- Launch Control: A feature normally reserved for bigger superbikes, helping with clean, aggressive starts.
- Cornering Drag Torque Control: Adds safety by preventing wheel lock when downshifting hard mid-corner.
- Winglets on Fairing: Could deliver up to 3kg of downforce, improving stability at higher speeds.
- Transparent Clutch Cover & 8-Spoke Alloys: Premium visual touches that bring it closer to larger BMW sportbikes.
These updates make the baby RR feel much more than just an entry-level machine – it starts edging into serious sportbike territory.
Pricing and Positioning
Currently, the BMW G 310 RR retails at ₹3.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the top-spec Apache RR 310 sits at ₹2.95 lakh. BMW has always maintained a ₹20,000-odd premium, and the same pattern is likely to continue.
However, thanks to the GST rate cut on two-wheelers, the final price hike from these updates might be offset. That means customers could get a much-improved machine without a dramatic jump in cost – a win for both enthusiasts and BMW.
Final Thoughts
The teaser signals that BMW isn’t letting the G 310 RR fade into the background. Instead, it’s preparing to give it the same firepower and features as its Apache twin, while still offering the aspirational edge of a BMW badge. With more power, smarter electronics and premium touches, the updated G 310 RR looks set to become an even stronger contender in the sub-400cc supersport space.
If BMW nails the pricing with the GST advantage, the G 310 RR could once again become the go-to choice for riders who want everyday usability with the thrill of a proper supersport.