Ducati Recalls Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 in India Over Rear Axle Defect

Quick Take
- 393 bikes recalled in India between 2018–2025
- Rear axle defect prompted global action
- Over 10,000 units in the US and 7,000 in Germany affected
- Free inspections and replacements for owners
Introduction
Ducati has called back 393 of its high-performance superbikes in India, including the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, after identifying a potential issue with the rear wheel axle. This isn’t just limited to our market — it’s part of a massive global recall that also covers top-spec versions like the Panigale V4 R and Superleggera V4.
What Sparked the Recall?
The move traces back to a single incident in September 2023, where a Panigale’s rear axle gave way while the bike was in motion. Thankfully, the wheel didn’t detach, and the rider was unharmed. Even so, Ducati took the case seriously.
Investigations suggest the failure could be triggered by several factors — high mileage, overall bike condition, or even something as simple as incorrect torque during wheel or chain adjustments. Since there’s no definitive cause, Ducati decided not to take any chances.
The Bigger Picture
Globally, the recall covers a huge number of units:
- 10,000+ bikes in the US
- Around 7,000 in Germany
- Additional cases reported in Canada and other markets
Alongside the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, the recall also ropes in some of Ducati’s crown jewels — the V4 R and the ultra-exclusive Superleggera V4.
What Owners Should Know
If you own one of the affected bikes in India, Ducati will get in touch directly. Here’s what you should do:
- Wait for Ducati’s communication about your bike’s VIN status.
- Book an appointment with your nearest authorised dealership.
- Get the rear axle checked — and replaced free of charge if needed.
Conclusion
Recalls, while inconvenient, are ultimately about safety and peace of mind. Ducati’s move ensures that riders of its most powerful motorcycles can continue to push performance limits without worrying about critical component failures. For Indian owners of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4, this recall is a reminder that even the finest machines need proactive care — and Ducati is stepping up to deliver just that.