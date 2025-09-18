New Tata Altroz Secures 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating Across All Powertrains

4 Key Takeaways
- First hatchback in India to achieve a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating across all powertrains.
- Scores 29.65/32 for adult protection and 44.9/49 for child protection.
- Built on Tata’s ALFA architecture with class-leading safety features.
- Offers the widest choice of powertrains and advanced tech features in the segment.
Introduction
The Tata Altroz has been a dominant force in its segment, winning buyers with its strong design, premium feel, and trusted performance. Now, it has added another feather to its cap. The all-new Altroz has officially been rated 5 stars under Bharat NCAP across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains. This not only makes it India’s safest hatchback, but also the first-ever CNG car in the country to achieve this milestone.
Safety That Sets New Standards
The Altroz first made waves in 2020 as the first Indian hatchback with a 5-star Global NCAP rating. Five years later, it has repeated the feat under Bharat NCAP. The car scored 29.65/32 for adult safety and 44.9/49 for child safety, reflecting near-perfect protection. Credit goes to Tata’s ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, which combines a rigid frame with carefully designed crumple zones to absorb impact and keep occupants safe.
The car’s Diamond Strength Safety Shield adds rigidity to the body, while standard safety features such as six airbags, ESP, ISOFIX mounts, a 360° HD camera with blind view monitor, and TPMS ensure driver and passenger confidence in every situation. Extras like SOS assistance, rain-sensing wipers, and auto headlamps make safety effortless, not just in theory but in daily use.
Premium Cabin and Smart Tech
Tata hasn’t stopped at safety. The new Altroz feels every bit as modern on the inside as it does tough on the outside. The cabin has been designed to feel upmarket with soft-touch finishes, ambient lighting, and spacious rear seats.
Tech lovers get plenty to enjoy, including:
- A 10.25-inch infotainment system by Harman™
- Full-digital HD driver’s display
- Voice-enabled sunroof
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Wireless charging and dual 65W fast chargers
- iRA connected car features
The overall feel is one of premium comfort combined with cutting-edge convenience, setting it apart from rivals in the segment.
Powertrain Choices for Every Driver
One of the biggest reasons behind the Altroz’s popularity is the sheer range of powertrains it offers. Unlike most hatchbacks that limit buyers to one or two fuel options, the Altroz comes with petrol, diesel, and iCNG variants, making it suitable for all kinds of drivers — from those seeking performance to those prioritizing fuel efficiency. Tata’s smart twin-cylinder iCNG technology also ensures that practicality is not compromised, with usable boot space still available. To add to this flexibility, customers can choose from a manual gearbox, DCA dual-clutch automatic, or AMT, ensuring a version for every lifestyle and budget.
Conclusion
With its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating across all fuel types, the Tata Altroz has achieved something no other hatchback in India has managed so far. It delivers a rare mix of class-leading safety, premium features, and versatile powertrain choices, making it a complete package for today’s buyers. For families and young professionals alike, the Altroz proves that safety and style can go hand in hand — and in doing so, it reaffirms Tata’s leadership in building cars that India can truly trust.