Upcoming Renault Bridger to Get New Turbo Engine And EV Option!

A new SUV from Renault is getting ready for India and it brings a fresh direction for the brand. The upcoming Renault Bridger is not just another launch. It is part of Renault’s bigger futuREady plan for India, where the company wants to grow faster and also use India as a hub for global markets.
This SUV will sit in the compact space and will take on some strong rivals already present in the market.
Engine and performance
Renault is planning to offer a new turbo petrol engine with this SUV.
- 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine
- 3 cylinder setup expected
- Power close to 115 hp
- Torque around 190 Nm
- Manual gearbox likely
This engine is already seen in global models like the Renault Clio 6. It is expected to offer a good mix of performance and fuel efficiency.
Electric version also coming
One big highlight is the electric version. This could be the first EV from Renault in India.
- Battery pack up to around 40 kWh
- Range close to 500 km claimed
- Real world range around 350 km
- LFP battery type expected
- 400 volt architecture
Charging and tech
Charging and tech on the Bridger EV is expected to cover all the basics. It could support DC fast charging along with AC home charging for daily use. Features like regenerative braking and a possible vehicle to load function may also be offered. This setup should make it practical for both city driving and longer trips.
Platform and build
The Bridger will use a new base called RGMP platform. This is the same platform that also supports the new Duster. This platform is made to support petrol as well as electric versions, which helps Renault offer both options in one model line.
Bigger plans for India
Renault has clear plans for the future.
- Target to have 7 models by 2030
- India to become one of top 3 markets
- Focus on exports from India
- Plan to reach around Rs 22000 crore in exports
The Bridger will play an important role in this plan as a volume product.
What to expect
- Sporty design and strong road presence
- Focus on both city and highway use
- Petrol and EV options in one lineup
- Made for India and global markets
This SUV is expected to arrive soon and will sit in a very competitive space.
Rivals in the segment
The petrol version will compete with
- Tata Nexon
- Tata Punch
- Mahindra XUV 3XO
- Citroen C3
The electric version will go up against EV versions of these models as well.
Conclusion
The Bridger looks like a big step for Renault. It brings new engine options, an electric version and a fresh platform. With both petrol and EV choices, it gives more flexibility and could attract a wide range of buyers.