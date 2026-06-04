2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Gets Fresh Update, Prices Start At Rs 19.72 Lakh

For more than two decades, the Toyota Innova has been one of the most familiar names on Indian roads. From family road trips and business travel to taxi fleets and airport transfers, the MPV has built a reputation that very few vehicles can match. Now, Toyota has introduced the 2026 Innova Crysta with a few styling changes, some new features and a revised price list.
The updated model starts at Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 26.63 lakh. While the changes are not extensive, they help keep the Crysta relevant for another year.
There is also a possibility that this could be among the final updates for the Innova Crysta before it exits the market in 2027. Reports suggest Toyota may eventually shift attention towards more affordable version of the Innova Hycross Hybrid.
Revised Prices Across The Range
The updated Crysta is now costlier by up to Rs 83,000 depending on the variant.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Prices
The GX trim continues to be available for fleet operators as well. Buyers can choose between seven-seat and eight-seat layouts, although the ZX remains exclusive to the seven-seat version.
Small Design Changes Give It A Fresh Look
Toyota has not altered the overall shape of the MPV. The familiar silhouette remains unchanged.
Updates include:
- New front grille design
- Revised chrome garnish on the front bumper
- Updated rear bumper garnish
- 16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels depending on variant
- Automatic LED projector headlamps on higher trims
- Halogen fog lamps
Five colour choices are available:
- Platinum White Pearl
- Super White
- Silver Metallic
- Attitude Black Mica
- Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic
Cabin Gets More Premium Touches
Toyota has made more changes inside than outside.
The seats now feature a new dual-tone finish, while several parts of the dashboard and door trims receive Grace Copper detailing. Wood-pattern inserts have also been added to enhance the cabin ambience.
Other updates include:
- Revised AC control panel
- Updated switchgear
- Improved rear seatback table
- Wireless charger on VX and ZX variants
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System on ZX variant
Depending on the variant, buyers can also get:
- Cruise control
- Push-button start
- Automatic climate control
- Ambient lighting
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Powered driver’s seat
The touchscreen infotainment system continues with smartphone connectivity and steering-mounted controls.
Diesel Engine Continues Without Changes
Under the bonnet, everything remains familiar.
The Crysta continues with its 2.4-litre diesel engine producing:
- 150 hp
- 343 Nm torque
The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Toyota also offers Eco and Power drive modes as standard. Fuel efficiency is rated at up to 15 kmpl.
Safety Package Remains Strong
Safety equipment continues to be one of the strengths of the Crysta.
Features include:
- Seven airbags
- ABS
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Brake Assist
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist Control
Toyota is also offering:
- 3-year / 1 lakh km warranty
- Extended warranty up to 5 years / 2.2 lakh km