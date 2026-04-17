2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Launched with New Styling Updates, Starts at Rs 76,500

A small design change can make a scooter feel very different in daily use, and that is exactly what Yamaha has done with the Yamaha Fascino 125. The updated version is now on sale with a starting price of Rs 76,500 ex showroom.
This update does not touch the engine or core setup, but the visual changes are easy to notice, especially from the rear. The new look has also been developed by Yamaha’s India R&D team based on customer feedback.
What’s new in design
The rear section has been reworked to give a cleaner and sharper look. The earlier setup had indicators and tail lamp placed together. Now the layout is different.
- New tail lamp with V shaped light design
- Indicators are now placed separately on both sides
- Side panels get a slightly flatter design
- New decals added across variants
The scooter now looks slimmer from the rear and feels more neat in design. These changes also help it look more modern on the road.
Variants and price
The Fascino continues with three variants and multiple colour options.
- Drum variant starts at Rs 76,500
- Disc variant priced around Rs 88,000
- Top S variant goes up to Rs 95,200
Colour options depend on variant.
- Drum gets red black white shades
- Disc gets blue green and other colours
- S variant gets matte grey and matte black
Engine and performance
There are no changes here. The same trusted setup continues.
- 125cc air cooled engine
- Power around 8.2 hp
- Torque around 10.3 Nm
It also keeps Yamaha’s hybrid assist system.
- Smart Motor Generator for silent start
- Stop and start system
- Small electric boost during acceleration
This setup helps in smoother city rides and slightly better pickup.
Features and practicality
The feature list remains mostly the same, with a few highlights on the top variant.
- Colour TFT display on S variant
- Turn by turn navigation support
- Answer back function
Other useful bits include
- Telescopic front suspension
- Side stand engine cut off
- 21 litre under seat storage
- E20 fuel compatibility
The scooter continues to be easy to use in daily traffic with light weight and simple controls.
A quick milestone
Yamaha has also shared that Fascino has crossed 1.5 million units in production since its launch. Over time, it has moved to a 125cc engine, fuel injection and now hybrid support.
Rivals
The scooter continues to compete with strong options in the 125cc segment like the Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125, Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Destini 125. These models are already popular for their reliability, features and everyday usability, making the segment quite competitive