New Simple Ultra electric scooter launched in India at Rs 2.35 lakh

A new electric scooter has entered the market with numbers that instantly grab attention. The Simple Ultra is now on sale in India with a starting price of Rs 2,34,999 ex-showroom. Deliveries have already started, so buyers can visit showrooms or book it online right away.
This scooter puts its focus on two things. Range and performance. That is where it makes its mark.
It is also claimed to be one of the longest range electric scooters in India right now.
Battery and performance
The biggest highlight here is what sits under the body.
- 6.5 kWh battery pack
- Claimed range of 400 km
- Top speed of 115 kmph
- 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds
These numbers put it among the quickest and longest range scooters available right now.
The scooter is built not just for city use but also for longer rides, which is where the higher range starts to matter more.
It also gets traction control for better grip.
- Four levels of traction control
- Helps maintain stability on different roads
Features on offer
The feature list covers the basics well for daily use.
- 7 inch display for rider information
- Digital console setup
Charging time details are not shared yet, so that part is still unclear.
Availability and delivery
Deliveries have already begun across India.
- Bookings opened earlier
- Test rides now available
- Can be bought from showrooms and online
The company currently has close to 70 touchpoints across cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Patna. Expansion is planned in cities like Nagpur, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.
Product lineup
This model is part of a bigger plan from the brand.
- Fourth product launch in 2026
- Falls under the Gen 2 lineup
- Sits above the Simple One and OneS
Other scooters in the range offer lower claimed range, roughly between 190 km and 265 km. This clearly shows this new model is built to push range higher than before.
Market position
The price places it in the premium electric scooter space, where it goes up against rivals like Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450 Apex and TVS iQube ST.
What really sets it apart is the claimed 400 km range, which is higher than most options in this segment.
The company says the idea was to offer strong performance along with long range in one package. This new scooter follows that direction closely.