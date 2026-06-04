Tata Cars Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 55,000 In June 2026; Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, and More Included

Anyone planning to buy a Tata car this month has a chance to save a decent amount of money. Tata Motors has rolled out a fresh set of offers across several models for June 2026. The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage schemes and corporate offers on selected vehicles.
These offers are available from June 1 to June 30, although the final amount may vary depending on the city and dealer stock. The Tata Punch and the recently updated Tiago facelift are not part of this month’s scheme.
Nexon And Curvv Offer The Highest Savings
The Nexon and Curvv lead the list with benefits of up to Rs 55,000.
For the Nexon, petrol variants receive the highest discounts. CNG versions also get attractive benefits, while diesel variants are eligible for exchange and scrappage schemes.
The Curvv receives similar support this month, making it one of the most attractive options in Tata’s showroom.
Tata Nexon
- Cash discount: Rs 10,000
- Additional benefit: Rs 25,000 on selected variants
- Exchange bonus: Rs 15,000
- Scrappage benefit: Rs 20,000
- Corporate discount: Rs 5,000
Tata Curvv
- Cash discount: Rs 30,000
- Exchange bonus: Rs 20,000
- Scrappage benefit: Rs 25,000
- Corporate discount: Rs 5,000
Harrier And Safari Buyers Can Save Up To Rs 45,000
Customers looking at Tata’s larger SUVs can also take advantage of substantial offers.
Both the Harrier and Safari diesel lineups receive similar benefits this month. Exchange and scrappage schemes account for a large portion of the total savings available.
Tata Harrier
- Cash discount: Rs 10,000
- Exchange bonus: Rs 25,000
- Scrappage benefit: Rs 35,000
- Corporate discount: Up to Rs 8,000
Tata Safari
- Cash discount: Rs 10,000
- Exchange bonus: Rs 25,000
- Scrappage benefit: Rs 35,000
- Corporate discount: Up to Rs 8,000
Altroz Continues To Get Attractive Benefits
The Altroz remains one of the strongest offers among Tata’s hatchbacks this month. Buyers can access benefits of up to Rs 40,000 depending on the version selected.
Tata Altroz
- Cash discount: Rs 15,000
- Additional benefit: Rs 5,000
- Exchange bonus: Rs 15,000
- Scrappage benefit: Rs 20,000
- Corporate discount: Rs 3,000
Tiago And Tigor Also Included
The pre-facelift Tiago continues to receive benefits, while the Tigor sedan is also available with multiple offers.
Tata Tiago (Pre-Facelift)
- Cash discount: Rs 15,000
- Additional benefit: Rs 5,000
- Exchange bonus: Rs 10,000
- Scrappage benefit: Rs 15,000
- Corporate discount: Rs 3,000
Tata Tigor
- Cash discount: Rs 15,000
- Exchange bonus: Rs 10,000
- Scrappage benefit: Rs 15,000
- Corporate discount: Rs 3,000
June 2026 Tata Discounts At A Glance