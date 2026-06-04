First Lamborghini Temerario Delivered In India!

Lamborghini has delivered the first Temerario in India. Finished in a bright green exterior shade with a black cabin and orange contrast stitching, the car marks the arrival of Lamborghini’s newest hybrid supercar on Indian roads.
The Temerario directly replaces the Huracan and opens a fresh chapter for the Italian brand’s performance lineup. It is also the second High Performance Electrified Vehicle from Lamborghini after the Revuelto.
Lamborghini Temerario At A Glance
New Hybrid Powertrain Replaces The Huracan
One of the biggest changes lies under the bodywork. The naturally aspirated V10 from the Huracan is gone. In its place sits an all-new twin-turbocharged V8 working together with three electric motors.
The V8 engine alone produces massive power and can rev all the way to 10,000 rpm, a figure rarely seen in production cars today.
Key highlights include:
- 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine
- Three electric motors
- Combined output of 907 bhp
- Peak torque of 800 Nm
- All-wheel-drive setup
- 8-speed dual-clutch transmission
The battery can also be recharged through regenerative braking, the engine itself, or a plug-in charger. Lamborghini says charging can take around 30 minutes with a compatible setup.
Performance Numbers Are Serious
Acceleration figures place the Temerario among the quickest road cars available in India.
- 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds
- Top speed above 340 kmph
- Electric torque vectoring system
- e-4WD technology
Drivers can also choose from 13 different driving modes depending on road conditions and personal preference.
Some of the available modes include:
- Città
- Strada
- Sport
- Corsa
- Corsa Plus
- Recharge
- Hybrid
- Performance
Sharp Design With Familiar Lamborghini Character
The Temerario may be new, but it still looks unmistakably like a Lamborghini.
A low-slung profile, wide stance and aggressive bodywork give it a dramatic appearance. Slim LED headlamps sit above Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal lighting elements, while large air intakes help channel air through the vehicle.
Other design details include:
- Sculpted bonnet
- Large side air vents
- 20-inch front wheels
- 21-inch rear wheels
- Central high-mounted exhaust
- Hexagonal LED tail lamps
Every panel has been shaped to improve cooling, stability and aerodynamic efficiency.
Cockpit Inspired By Aviation
Lamborghini has designed the cabin around its “Feel Like A Pilot” philosophy.
The dashboard features three separate displays connected through a single electronic system.
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen
- 9.1-inch passenger display
The infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Customers can also opt for a Vision Pack that adds three 4K cameras capable of recording track sessions, passenger reactions and road footage.
Premium materials such as leather, carbon fibre and suede are used throughout the cabin. Buyers can further personalise the interior through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme.