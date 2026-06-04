Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel Is Finally Here!

After a lot of buzz and anticipation, Maruti Suzuki has finally taken the wraps off the production-ready Wagon R Flex Fuel. The hatchback has been shown at auto shows and exhibitions in the past, but this is the first time the company has displayed the final version ready for use.
What makes this Wagon R different is its ability to run on ethanol-blended fuel containing up to 85 percent ethanol. It is also the first mass-market flex fuel car introduced by Maruti Suzuki in India.
For now, the vehicle will not be sold to private buyers. The company plans to offer it mainly to fleet operators and ride-hailing companies.
What Makes It Different?
The biggest change sits under the bonnet. The Wagon R Flex Fuel uses Maruti Suzuki’s familiar 1.2-litre K12N petrol engine, but it has been modified to work with higher ethanol blends.
Key details include:
- Compatible with E20 to E85 fuel blends
- Uses a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine
- Paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox
- Power and torque are said to be higher than before
- Exact performance figures are yet to be revealed
Maruti has also not announced fuel efficiency numbers at this stage.
Design Remains Familiar
Anyone expecting a major styling update may be surprised. The Flex Fuel version looks almost identical to the standard Wagon R.
A few changes include:
- Flex Fuel decals on the body
- Special badging on the tailgate
Apart from these details, the tall-boy design, large glass area and practical shape remain unchanged.
Features And Safety
The equipment list is largely carried over from the regular Wagon R.
Some of the key features include:
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
- Power windows
- Manual air conditioning
Safety equipment includes:
- Six airbags as standard
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Hold Assist
- Rear parking sensors
Fuel Availability Still Limited
While the car is ready for E85 fuel, the infrastructure is still growing.
According to government plans:
- Around 50 to 100 E85 stations will operate initially
- Delhi NCR and Mumbai Pune Nagpur corridors will be covered first
- Around 500 stations are expected by the end of the year
- Up to 5,000 E85 fuel outlets are targeted by the end of 2027
The government has also indicated that E85 fuel could cost less than regular petrol.