Upcoming Kia Mid SUV To Come Fitted With A 10.25″ Screen, Off Road Mode & Exciting Features

Rumour has it that the upcoming Kia SP2i Mid-SUV will be christened as the Tusker on the 20th of June, which is when the first KIA car built for India will be revealed. To be positioned as a premium offering which will be priced slightly more than its cousin, the Creta, the Kia SP2i will be formally launched in the Indian market just ahead of the festive season this year. In Kia’s own words, they say that their mid-SUV possesses the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV in a compact package. No wonder then that it has what an SUV worth it’s salt must.

After releasing design sketches of its design, for the first time, the carmaker has shared cabin details of the Kia SP2i. In Kia’s own words, the Cabin is characterized by broad, sweeping shapes and sophisticated technical details. Aimed at pleasing the young-at-heart, tech-savvy buyers who look for a bold design statement, the SP2i’s feature list will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen for infotainment and Sound Mood Lighting. What’s that if you wonder? Our guess is that the ambient lighting will work with the sound system to create an atmosphere inside the cabin which could be uplifting, relaxing, energetic or you know how those shower gels advertise themselves.

What did we discover after zooming in? The KIA SP2i comes fitted with a dial next to the automatic gearbox’s lever which reads ‘OFFROAD’. There also appears to be another button on the left-hand side of the lever which suggests it’s for an electronic diff lock for the rear wheel. The other buttons are definitely for activating the ventilation feature for the driver and co-passenger seats, Hill descent control, switching the traction control off, switching the parking sensors off. There’s another button with a steering wheel on it which could be for park assist, driving modes, or even different steering modes like the XUV300.

Other things we could observe include a manual mode for the auto gearbox which could be a dual-clutch system if we take a guess. The parking brake is electronic and unlike the first head-on picture, if you observe this one closely, you’d notice that the buttons next to the gear lever also has one for activating the camera. The AC control panel is nicely highlighted by a brushed aluminium insert which forms a nice ‘P’ shape. The temperature display looks pleasing, there are tactile controls underneath along with a dial.

Above the central AC vents is a 10.25-inch floating display for infotainment which definitely looks Android Auto ready and should support Apple’s system too. The system appears to feature in-built navigation, a Quiet mode, driving analytics and touch-sensitive controls underneath. To the left, is an AC vent for the passenger, a slab finished in metal perhaps which looks neat and a glovebox.

For the driver, the steering wheel has recesses and although not flat-bottomed or something, looks quite sporty. It appears to have neatly-segregated controls for volume, calling, track change, driving info and cruise control. Behind the wheel, there’s a large colour display between two dials for the wheel and the engine’s speed. It looks pretty crisp in these images and suggests that the Kia SP2i could also feature a smart cruise control system which keeps a safe distance between the car ahead while maintaining speed.

The cabin is said to be trimmed in high-quality materials throughout and will feature expansive shapes and technical forms to create a youthful and luxurious vibe. It will flaunt some chic design details and maintain a focus on technology, creating a modern ambience to appeal to young-at-heart, tech-savvy buyers. Talking about the cabin design, Byung Chul Juh, Head of Kia Styling at Kia Motors Corporation, comments, “We have focused on designing a cabin unlike any other in the mid-SUV segment, with a greater sense of depth and richness to the design. Our newest model will offer greater pleasure and satisfaction to our customers, with a premium-quality interior that benefits from sophisticated design details.”