Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 First Ride Review

Suzuki’s 155cc Fully-faired bike, the 2019 Gixxer SF has been launched at a price of INR 1,10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This younger Gixxer sibling will rival the newly launched Hero Xtreme 200S. The new Gixxer SF is pretty identical to the 250cc variant. However, this similarity is restricted to the overall design only. In terms of power, performance and comfort, the Gixxer SF 155 is quite different than its elder sibling. Here is the first ride review of the new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF:

Gixxer SF 155 Design

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 isn’t as dynamic as the 250, but it is definitely more bold and aggressive than its predecessor. Since the bike is not being presented as a track weapon, it has the comfort and sportiness of a sports-tourer, just like its 250cc sibling. The bike also gets a split seat setup that appears to be than more relaxed than a typical sportbike. All the mechanical components of the bike are covered under the high-quality plastic bodywork. The bike is available in two shades: Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Sonic Silver, while it also gets a set of slim 6-spoke alloys. The Illumination at the front and back is through LEDs, where the headlight design isn’t as sharp as the overall look of the bike. The Gixxer SF gets a seat height of 795mm which is 5mm less than the 250cc variant and will prove to be comfortable for riders as tall as 5ft 5inches.

Is it race ready?

The Suzuki Gixxer SF retains the same 154.9cc, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve, fuel injected engine which produces about 14.1 PS @ 8,000rpm and 14 Nm of torque @ 6,000 rpm. All that power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. The bike weighs about 146 kgs. The in-gear top speeds as per the Speedometer are:

42 km/h in 1st gear,

67 km/h in 2nd gear,

90 km/h in 3rd gear,

107 km/h in 4th gear,

122 km/h in 5th gear.

Even at high speeds, the engine feels refined and smooth as butter throughout the powerband and there are no vibrations whatsoever. The fueling feels crips and the power delivery is very linear. The gearshifts are smooth and the once the rider reaches 2,500 rpm, the engine powers the bike until it hits the redline at 9,500 rpm.

Is it stable?

The bike is fitted with 41mm conventional forks up front which isn’t as stiff as the SF 250, while the mono-shock handles the rear suspension duty. The 266mm front disc and 220mm rear feel a bit underpowered, while the single-channel ABS keeps the bike steady on wet and loose surfaces during braking. The riding position is slightly sporty and committed, but it felt great even on the track, thanks to the single downtube chassis that displayed reassuring balance. The Gixxer SF can be a comfortable city commuter, as well as a comfortable long-distance machine for the solo traveller, as the rider seat is wide, well-padded and relaxed, but the pillion seat is only suitable for short rides.

What else is new?

The headlight is pretty wide, although we couldn’t test its luminosity in the dark, the LEDs should have a very good spread and intensity once it gets dark. What could’ve been bigger is the size of the small wind deflector though, which is not very effective against the wind, as you need to tuck yourself really low for the wind to pass over. The Instrument console now has two trip meters, a fuel gauge, a tachometer, a speedometer and an odometer along with a service reminder. The instrument cluster still doesn’t display any fuel efficiency related data. Talking about efficiency, Suzuki claims a figure of 45 km/l for the Gixxer SF, however, this bike in our opinion can do 40 to 45 km/l in the real world. The fuel tank capacity at 12-litres feels like it falls short of another 2 or 3-litres.

Verdict?

The twin-barrel exhaust is a little too bulky in terms of appearance and could have been more sleek, while the windscreen could’ve definitely been a bit taller. However, we’re happy to report that the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 has one of the most refined engines in its segment and is much better when compared to the previous generation Gixxer SF.