LIST: Top-Selling Cars Of April 2019

Sales figures translate to direct success when it comes to performance for a car maker. The year 2019 is going rather slow, with most car makers struggling with a drop in their sales numbers. Here is a list of the top ten selling cars in the month of April, most of which have registered a drop in sales, when compared to the month of April in 2018. It is interesting to note that this list is not only limited to hatchbacks, which generally sell in huge numbers because of their lower price tag. Indians also seem to have moved beyond hatchbacks, investing money in compact sedans and SUVs. Have a look.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The most popular car in the Indian market, in terms of sales, the Alto just received a facelift a few weeks back. This facelift could be the reason for a 7% growth in sales for this entry-level hatchback. Prices of the Alto start from INR 2.94 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 21,233

Sales in April 2019: 22,766

Growth: 7%

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Another popular offering from India’s largest car manufacturer, the Dzire is a compact sedan based on the Swift hatchback. The compact size of the car combined with the additional space and boot appeals to many people. Prices of this compact sedan start from INR 5.70 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 25,935

Sales in April 2019: 18,544

Growth: -28%

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti’s answer to the likes of the Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo, the Suzuki Baleno is a premium hatchback This car can be brought exclusively through Maruti’s Nexa channel, which has been made to offer a more premium experience. Prices of the Baleno Start from INR 5.59 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 20,412

Sales in April 2019: 17,355

Growth: -15%

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Yet another hatchback from the Indian brand, the Swift has been known as a practical, inexpensive to maintain car which also happens to be fun to drive, around the corners. In its third generation of production right now, prices of the Swift start from INR 4.99 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 22,776

Sales in April 2019: 15,776

Growth: -31%

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti’s offering to the sub-4-metre SUV segment, the Vitara Brezza has managed to show positive growth in sales, despite an increase in competition. The new Mahindra XUV300 does not seem to have affected the sales of this car. Prices of the Vitara Brezza start from INR 7.68 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 10,818

Sales in April 2019: 11,785

Growth: 9%

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Also at the receiving end of a new update, the new generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR does not seems to be carrying on in the Indian market. With customers receiving a new option to buy, in the form of the Hyundai Santro, the WagonR has registered a sales drop of 32%. Prices of the WagonR start from INR 4.20 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 16,561

Sales in April 2019: 11,306

Growth: -32%

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai makes it to this top ten list, not with their entry-level hatchbacks like the Santro or the Grand i10 but with their famous Creta SUV. The most popular car in its segment, the Creta is competing with much more inexpensive cars in the market, in terms of sales volumes. Prices of the Creta start from INR 10 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 9,390

Sales in April 2019: 10,487

Growth: 12%

Hyundai i20

Another appearance from Hyundai in this list, the i20 comes second to the Baleno, which is placed a bit higher in this list. The i20 has been on sale in our country for quite some time and has been received a number of updates since. Prices of this hatchback start from INR 5.5 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 12,369

Sales in April 2019: 10,411

Growth: -16%

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

With the Omni being taken off the showroom now, the Eeco happens to be the only van currently in Maruti’s portfolio. This could probably explain the massive 37% increase in sales. The Eeco is sold in many variants, with multiple interior layouts to cater to an array of applications. Prices of this van start from INR 3.55 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Sales in April 2018: 7,475

Sales in April 2019: 10,254

Growth: 37%

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai’s Grand i10 hatchback has been a worthy competitor of the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Ford Figo. This hatchback has come to the end of its life cycle, with the next generation model already undergoing testing. That could perhaps help Hyundai to improve on the drop of 21% in sales. Prices of the Grand i10 start from INR 4.98 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.