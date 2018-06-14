Solar Panels, Lights And Iron Worth Millions Stolen From The Recently Inaugurated Eastern Peripheral Expressway

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, connecting Kondli in Haryana to Sonepat via Noida, Ghaziabad and Baghpat was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27, 2018. The expressway is aimed to reduce traffic in Delhi and NCR and to save time. However, everything didn’t go according to plan.

The recently inaugurated Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Uttar Pradesh suffered issues of theft merely days after commencing operations. Solar panels, batteries, iron and under-lights, worth lakhs of rupees, were reportedly stolen from the Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The theft reportedly took place between Uttar Pradesh’s Dasna and Kundali area. Moreover, the canopy of a miniature India Gate was also damaged.

The exact amount of losses is yet to be estimated although NHAI officials have confirmed the issues of theft and are currently preparing the list. The toll-booths on the newly inaugurated aren’t completely functional which made the job easier for the thieves.

Source: Amar Ujala