New Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Images, Features, Expected Tech Specs, Launch Date And Prices

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the Xpulse motorcycle as a world premier at the EICMA in Milan, Italy. The motorcycle is currently in concept form form and we’re yet to hear any details on the timeline of the arrival of the production ready model. The Xpulse Concept provides a glimpse into Hero’s plans to expand further into higher engine capacity segments. Here’s what we know about the new Hero MotoCorp Xpulse.

Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Expected Prices

The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the 200-300cc segment and thus we expect to see a premium price tag. While Hero MotoCorp has remained tight-lipped about the prices, we expect the new XPulse to arrive below the INR 1.5 lakh range.

Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Expected Launch Date

The motorcycle is in the concept form and there is no specific timeline mentioned about the arrival of the production model. We expect to see the production spec model arriving by the end of 2019.

Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Features and Details

The motorcycle is designed to be a proper off-roader which is evident in the way it has been designed. The tall-set front fender, larger front wheel and wire-spoke layout, knobby set of tyres, sump guard, long travel suspension and knuckle guards hint that the motorcycle is designed to take the beaten path. The concept motorcycle was also equipped with luggage panniers and a small windscreen which make it a proper tourer too.

Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Engine and Performance

Hero MotoCorp hasn’t revealed the technical specifications although the motorcycle, as stated by the Company, ‘Provides a glimpse into Hero’s plans to expand further into higher engine capacity segments’ and thus we expect to see a displacement between 200-300cc.

Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Safety

ABS will come as standard while braking duties will be performed by disc brakes on both ends.

Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Image Gallery

Hero MotoCorp Xpulse Video