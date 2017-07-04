Home News Upcoming 2017 Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Teased Through Official Sketch
Upcoming 2017 Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Teased Through Official Sketch

Upcoming 2017 Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Teased Through Official Sketch

By Aditya NadkarniJuly 4, 2017

Ahead of its launch that is slated to take place next month, Hyundai has teased the upcoming Verna once again. Previously, Hyundai India had teased the front fascia of the 2017 Verna and this time, the Indian arm of the Korean automobile manufacturer has teased the interior of the model through an official sketch.

Hyundai Verna interior sketch teaser

As seen in the teaser image, the new Hyundai Verna facelift will feature a dual tone theme of beige and black, a large (probably 7 inch) touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai could also offer leather seats on higher variants of the sedan.

Also read: India-Bound 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied Undisguised In China

For the exterior, the new 2017 Hyundai Verna facelift will receive a host of upgrades such a wider version of the company’s signature cascading grille and up-swept projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. On either side, the model could benefit from a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the 2017 Verna will be equipped with wrap-around LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper.

2017 Hyundai Solaris 2017 Hyundai Verna Russia (7)

With the upcoming Verna being a facelift model, the engine options are most likely to remain unchanged. Once the new Hyundai Verna debuts in India, it will locks horns with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

2017 Hyundai Solaris 2017 Hyundai Verna Russia (7)
2017 Hyundai Solaris 2017 Hyundai Verna Russia (10)
2017 Hyundai Solaris 2017 Hyundai Verna Russia (9)
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

2017 BMW 5-Series India Launch - Image Gallery

BMW X5 M And BMW X6 M Black Fire Edition - Image Gallery

Aston Martin DB11 V8 - Image Gallery

Bajaj Pulsar Range - Image Gallery