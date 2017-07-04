VIDEO: Treating a Royal Enfield Electra like it’s a trials bike

For the way it looks and the for the purpose it exists, the Royal Enfield Electra is everything else but a trials bike. But then the human brain does have a tendency to ask itself, what if? Which is perhaps the case here with this young lad who woke up one day to watch one of Dougie Lampkin’s videos, then looked at his backyard, and smiled at his all-metal RE.

In a two-part video, he takes the Electra out of its comfort zone and rides it down the hill on a narrow pathway that tumbles down to the base. In the second part, he takes the thumper around to explore the neighbourhood, encountering cows, some gradually inclining stairs, as the heavy machine huffs and puffs its way to someone’s backyard, where its front wheel says hello to a ditch. On the way there, the man even has to place some rocks behind a stalled motorcycle’s wheel so that it doesn’t slide down, dodge cows and cow dung, and even get off to clear some domestic obstacles on his own.

He would’ve been better off on the Himalayan. But hey, we all do crazy things, and for a change, this person here at least tried to drift away from the thump and the feels which everyone talks about and swears by. Makes me remember the times when my uncle used to constantly question about a bent rear licence plate on his Bajaj Chetak. He’d let me borrow it sometimes, but wasn’t aware that it was the easiest thing to pull a wheelie on back then. Many will argue that a 100cc motorcycle will easily do whatever’s been done here. But that’s the thing, those things would do it easily, a heavy thing like the Electra makes you think if it will.