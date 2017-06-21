UM Motorcycles Announces GST Benefits, Inaugurates New Dealership In Bhopal

UM Lohia Two Wheelers recently inaugurated UM Bhopal, their new dealership in Bhopal. Located at 169, Zone II, M.P. Nagar, Bhopal, the dealership was inaugurated by Rajeev Mishra, CEO of UM Lohia Two Wheelers. The dealership spread over 2600 sq. ft. that includes display space, service centre and the entire range of UM accessories and apparel. Besides this, the customers will also be part of the 24×7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) that is already being offered by UM Motorcycles for their customers pan India. With the inauguration of this dealership the Company has 44 dealerships across India now.

Announcing the GST benefits, Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UM Lohia Two Wheelers said that UM Motorcycles welcomes the Goods and Services Tax (GST) initiative by the Government of India. They believe that it will benefit the economy overall and thus their customers too. They have decided to preemptively extend benefits before the GST is implemented. They are committed to delivering customer satisfaction and giving authentic, pure motorcycling experience to their community and consumers.

Speaking at the launch of the new dealership, Sunil Singh, Senior Vice President, UM Lohia Two Wheelers, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to be associated with UM Bhopal. The philosophy with which we operate is in tandem with the ethos of our Bhopal dealer. The employees at UM Bhopal have been provided with specialized training in management of sales, service, spare parts and customer service, to ensure that customers can enjoy best-in-class ownership experience. Our main focus is to align UM Motorcycles presence across all strategic locations in order to generate strong brand eminence. Bhopal is one of those key markets. The dealership will not only act as a platform to sell motorcycles but also a place for cruiser enthusiasts to interact with other bikers and share their love for the American biking legend.”