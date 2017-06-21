2017 KTM 390 Duke Recalled Over LED Headlight Issue

KTM Europe has officially issued a recall for the 2017 390 Duke regarding an issue with the LED headlamp. The manufacturer has also recalled the 2017 125 Duke. The Indian arm of the Austria based company has not announced any recall as yet.

In an official statement, KTM said that during the internal endurance testing, they experienced some cases of sporadic reboots of the LED headlight. As this may lead to potentially dangerous riding situations, the software of the headlight needs to be updated as soon as possible.

Also read: This Modified 2017 KTM 390 Duke With A Matte Black Wrap Looks Sinister

Customers of the affected motorcycles in Europe have been informed of the same and have been asked to contact an authorized service centre immediately. The software update will be done free of cost. In India, KTM has not issued an official recall although it is believed that the company is fixing the issue when the motorcycles come to the service centre. If you own a 2017 390 Duke, you should head to an authorized KTM service centre soon for the free software update.