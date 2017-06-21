LightSpeed GLYD and DRYFT Electric Bikes Available For INR 27,999 And INR 37,999 Respectively

LightSpeed has introduced two electric bikes, the LightSpeed GLYD and the LightSpeed DRYFT. GLYD is any urban commuters dream who battles city traffic daily, while DRYFT is cut out for the adventure seekers. These eBikes are currently being crowdfunded on Fueladream.com. The LightSpeed campaign started with an initial goal of INR 15,00,000 and the campaign has already got close to INR 10 Lakh worth of preorders with 20 days left to go for the campaign to end.

The current batch of GLYD is available at INR 27,999 and DRYFT at INR 37,999. Initially, it was priced at 24,999 and 34,999 for GLYD and DRYFT respectively and was offered at this cost for the early funders who came forward to be the first ones to support these innovative eBikes.

The bikes come with chargeable batteries, a noiseless motor, a unique pedal boost assist and numerous other features. Rahil, Rushad, Krishna and Murtaza are responsible for the concept of the LightSpeed. They come with degrees from India (Symbiosis, NID), UK (Coventry University, Sheffield University), Australia (Monash University) and experience in management and the automobile industry.

‘GLYD – The Urban Dream’ specifically caters to the cities. With a range of 35 kmph and a top speed of 25 kmph, it is perfect for a ride within the city. It has a three level pedal booster that gives the required support to the rider in all types of traffic conditions.

‘DRYFT – The Adventure Companion’ is for the adventurous. It is the eBike for the rocky terrain and the sharp twists and turns on uphill and downhill roads. It fits best both with mountain bikers as well as people who seek the urban thrill. It has a range of 50 kmph and a top speed of 25kmph and includes features such as five pedal boost and front shock absorbers.

