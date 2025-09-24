Piaggio India Shields Customers from GST Hike on Aprilia 457 Range

A Customer-First Move
At a time when most automakers are passing on the effects of GST revisions to their customers, Piaggio India has chosen a more considerate approach. Instead of burdening buyers with higher prices, the company has ensured that both the Aprilia Tuono 457 and RS457 remain attractive and affordable in their segment.
Aprilia Tuono 457 – Price Remains Unchanged
Piaggio has decided to completely absorb the GST hike for the Tuono 457, keeping the ownership cost steady.
Highlights:
- The ex-showroom price in Maharashtra continues at ₹3,95,000.
- No additional cost will be passed on to customers.
- Buyers can enjoy the Tuono 457’s performance and design without worrying about revised taxes.
This move reinforces Piaggio’s intent to protect the Tuono 457’s strong value proposition and keep it competitive in the market.
Aprilia RS457 – More Value with Added Benefits
Unlike the Tuono, the Aprilia RS457 did see a revised price. However, Piaggio has smartly balanced it with benefits that go beyond just neutralizing the GST hike.
What buyers get:
- Piaggio has absorbed ₹15,000 of the GST hike.
- A complimentary quick shifter worth ₹20,500 is included with every RS457.
- Together, customers receive benefits worth over ₹35,000.
Updated pricing:
- The RS457 is now priced at ₹4,35,000 (ex-showroom Maharashtra), inclusive of the free quick shifter.
For riders, this upgrade makes the RS457 an even more exciting package, offering both performance and better value for money.
Why This Matters for Customers
Piaggio’s decision is not just about numbers—it’s about showing commitment to its riders. At a time when affordability is a concern, the brand has managed to offer:
- Stable pricing for the Tuono 457.
- More features and value for RS457 buyers.
- Confidence in ownership, knowing Piaggio is easing the GST impact instead of passing it on entirely.
This strategy gives Aprilia 457 customers peace of mind and strengthens trust in the brand.
Conclusion
By holding prices steady on the Tuono 457 and adding extra value to the RS457, Piaggio has turned the GST hike into an advantage for buyers. This rider-first approach shows that premium motorcycles can remain aspirational yet accessible.