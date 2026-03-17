Ultraviolette teams up with Bolt.Earth to expand Type 6 fast charging in India

A strong charging network makes a real difference for EV riders. Ultraviolette Automotive has now joined hands with Bolt.Earth to improve how electric two wheelers charge across India.
This partnership focuses on building a common fast charging system that works for many EVs, not just one brand. Ultraviolette bikes already use the Type 6 standard, which is officially approved in India and also recognised globally. It supports many vehicles like scooters, bikes, e rickshaws, delivery vehicles, e freight vehicles, electric all terrain vehicles and even small cargo EVs.
It is also formally listed under IS 17017 Part 2 Section 6 and globally known as IEC 62196 6. Since this is a common standard and not a private connector, different EVs can use the same charging network without compatibility issues.
What this means for riders
- Charging network already live in states like Karnataka Kerala Maharashtra Telangana Delhi Gujarat and Tamil Nadu
- 50 upgraded stations coming in the next two months
- Plan to install 2000 chargers across India in 24 months
- All Ultraviolette current and future models will support this network
- Bolt Earth already operates one of India’s largest interoperable EV charging networks, built to support multiple vehicles at scale
The current chargers use 3kW DC fast charging. With this, bikes like the F77 and X47 can charge from 0 to 80 percent in about 2.5 hours and full charge in around 3.5 hours. Faster 6kW and 12kW chargers are also planned soon.
Tech and safety side
- Input over and under voltage protection
- Short circuit protection and output short circuit protection
- Earth detection and reverse polarity protection
- Emergency stop button for safety
- Strong system built for daily use
There is also a smart side to this setup. Riders can use apps to check charger availability track charging and pay quickly.
This move makes daily riding easier, reduces waiting time, improves long ride support and also gives better confidence to EV riders.