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New Skoda Kushaq Facelift Price Reveal on March 21

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A small update can change how a car feels in daily life. The new Skoda Kushaq facelift is coming with that kind of update. Prices will be announced on March 21, and pre-bookings are already open with a small token amount of  Rs 15,000.

This is the first update since the SUV came in 2021. It now gets fresh design touches, more features and a few useful changes under the skin.

The Kushaq facelift will be sold in five variants

  • Classic+
  • Signature
  • Sportline
  • Prestige
  • Monte Carlo

Engine options stay the same but there is one important change

  • 1.0 litre turbo petrol with 115hp
  • 1.5 litre turbo petrol with 150hp
  • 1.0 now gets a new 8 speed automatic
  • Manual and 7 speed DSG also continue

The new gearbox should make city driving smoother, especially in traffic.

Design changes are clearly visible

  • Slimmer LED headlamps
  • DRLs now connected through the grille
  • LED fog lamps added
  • New alloy wheels up to 17 inch
  • Roof rails with load support
  • Black cladding for a stronger look
  • Connected LED tail lamps at the rear
  • Illuminated Skoda badge

The overall look now feels closer to the bigger Skoda Kodiaq.

Step inside and there are more changes than before

  • Bigger 10.25 inch digital driver display
  • Updated 10.1 inch touchscreen
  • New interface for easier use
  • Panoramic sunroof added
  • Rear seat massage function
  • Ventilated and powered front seats
  • Wireless charger and climate control with rear vents

The rear seat comfort has clearly improved with these updates.

Safety package stays strong

  • 6 airbags as standard
  • Parking sensors front and rear
  • Rear camera
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • Auto dimming mirror

But it still misses features like 360 camera and ADAS which some rivals offer.

Production has already started in Pune. Skoda is also offering a package with 4 year warranty, roadside assistance and free services.

Expected price range is between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh ex showroom.

It will compete with popular models like

  • Hyundai Creta
  • Kia Seltos
  • Tata Sierra
  • Renault Duster
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Honda Elevate
  • MG Astor
  • Citroen Aircross

This update brings more comfort and better features without changing the core of the car. For buyers waiting, March 21 will give the full picture.

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