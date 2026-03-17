New Skoda Kushaq Facelift Price Reveal on March 21

A small update can change how a car feels in daily life. The new Skoda Kushaq facelift is coming with that kind of update. Prices will be announced on March 21, and pre-bookings are already open with a small token amount of Rs 15,000.
This is the first update since the SUV came in 2021. It now gets fresh design touches, more features and a few useful changes under the skin.
The Kushaq facelift will be sold in five variants
- Classic+
- Signature
- Sportline
- Prestige
- Monte Carlo
Engine options stay the same but there is one important change
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol with 115hp
- 1.5 litre turbo petrol with 150hp
- 1.0 now gets a new 8 speed automatic
- Manual and 7 speed DSG also continue
The new gearbox should make city driving smoother, especially in traffic.
Design changes are clearly visible
- Slimmer LED headlamps
- DRLs now connected through the grille
- LED fog lamps added
- New alloy wheels up to 17 inch
- Roof rails with load support
- Black cladding for a stronger look
- Connected LED tail lamps at the rear
- Illuminated Skoda badge
The overall look now feels closer to the bigger Skoda Kodiaq.
Step inside and there are more changes than before
- Bigger 10.25 inch digital driver display
- Updated 10.1 inch touchscreen
- New interface for easier use
- Panoramic sunroof added
- Rear seat massage function
- Ventilated and powered front seats
- Wireless charger and climate control with rear vents
The rear seat comfort has clearly improved with these updates.
Safety package stays strong
- 6 airbags as standard
- Parking sensors front and rear
- Rear camera
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Auto dimming mirror
But it still misses features like 360 camera and ADAS which some rivals offer.
Production has already started in Pune. Skoda is also offering a package with 4 year warranty, roadside assistance and free services.
Expected price range is between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh ex showroom.
It will compete with popular models like
- Hyundai Creta
- Kia Seltos
- Tata Sierra
- Renault Duster
- Volkswagen Taigun
- Honda Elevate
- MG Astor
- Citroen Aircross
This update brings more comfort and better features without changing the core of the car. For buyers waiting, March 21 will give the full picture.