BMW launches the M2 CS in India at Rs 1.66 crore

There is something special about a car that is built just for driving. No extra drama, no comfort focus first. Just pure performance and control. That is exactly what the new BMW M2 CS brings to India.
BMW India has launched the M2 CS at Rs 1.66 crore ex showroom. It comes as a CBU and only a few units will be available, so this is not a car you will see often on the road.
This is also the first time the M2 CS badge has come to India.
What makes it special
- Limited units as CBU model
- Around 30 kg lighter than standard M2
- Built for track focused driving
The design looks sharper and more serious than before.
- Carbon fibre roof and boot lid
- Carbon mirror caps and rear diffuser
- Ducktail spoiler for better stability
- Gold bronze alloy wheels with track tyres
- Quad exhaust with matte finish
The car also sits lower by 8 mm and gets changes to suspension, brakes and control systems to handle the extra power.
Cabin and features
Inside, the focus is still on driving but you get enough tech.
- M carbon bucket seats
- Alcantara steering with carbon inserts
- Merino leather finish
- Carbon fibre centre console
- Head up display
- Harman Kardon sound system
- BMW OS 8.5 with connected features
You also get track focused tools.
- Multiple drive modes with track mode
- 10 stage traction control
- Drift analyser and lap timer
- Adaptive M suspension
Engine and performance
This is where things get serious.
- 3.0 litre inline six turbo petrol engine
- 530 hp and 650 Nm
- Rear wheel drive setup
- 8 speed automatic gearbox
- 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds
- Top speed 302 kmph
The car has also set a fast lap time of 7 minutes 25.5 seconds at Nurburgring, making it one of the quickest compact cars.
Safety and control features
BMW has kept safety strong on the M2 CS with a mix of airbags and driver support systems.
- Front airbags for driver and passenger
- Side airbags for added protection
- Head airbags for both front and rear passengers
Along with this, the car gets multiple electronic systems working in the background to keep things stable and under control.
- DSC for overall stability
- ABS for better braking control
- ASC to manage wheel slip
- M Dynamic Mode for controlled performance driving
- CBC to help during corner braking
- DBC for stronger braking response
- Dry braking function in wet conditions
- Active M Differential for improved grip while cornering
Conclusion
The M2 CS is not made for daily comfort. It is for people who enjoy driving hard and want something rare. With limited units and strong performance, it stands out as a serious machine for enthusiasts.