Ultraviolette Steps Into 6 More European Markets With F77 Bikes in New Expansion Move

Ultraviolette Automotive has added more ground in Europe. The company has now entered six new countries through a fresh partnership with Elektrorider. The new addition includes Hungary along with the wider Central and Eastern European belt.
With this, the brand is now present in 19 European countries in total.
The new markets are
- Hungary
- Croatia
- Slovakia
- Romania
- Slovenia
- Czech Republic
This is a wider spread compared to its earlier limited presence in Europe.
Bikes Heading to New Markets
Two electric motorcycles are part of this rollout.
- F77 Mach 2
- F77 SuperStreet
Both are performance focused electric bikes. These will be the main products for riders in these new countries.
The idea is to offer strong acceleration feel, modern styling and electric power suited for daily use as well as highway runs.
New Partner for Distribution
Elektrorider has been appointed as the official importer and distributor for these six countries.
They already work in the electric mobility space with bikes, scooters and e bikes. Their responsibility now includes sales, distribution, retail development and aftersales support for Ultraviolette in the region.
This partnership also supports the company’s goal of building a proper ecosystem in these markets. It is not only about product entry, but also about service network, ownership experience and long term customer support.
Ultraviolette is also pushing its global vision of “Making in India, for the World” through this expansion, positioning itself as an international EV performance brand.
Why This Move Is Important
This is not just about adding new countries on a map.
Ultraviolette is trying to build a stronger identity outside India. Europe is a tough market where riders usually care about finish quality, riding feel and long term reliability.
The expansion is part of a structured global growth plan. The company is now moving from limited presence to a wider regional network across Europe.
It also shows a shift from simple exports to a more established global business approach with stronger local partnerships and support systems.
What the Leadership Said
Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated,
“We are excited to partner with Elektrorider to introduce the Ultraviolette brand in Hungary and Central Europe. This alliance marks a pivotal milestone in our global expansion as Ultraviolette moves beyond India into some of the world’s most discerning motorcycling markets. With a strong foothold already established across 12 European countries, Ultraviolette is poised to accelerate worldwide growth following successful launches in these demanding countries. To riders across Hungary and Central Europe, we seek to bring Aviation based design, unmatched capability and performance, along with future-forward technology that redefine the motorcycling experience with every Ultraviolette ride. Guided by this vision, we are confident that this partnership will establish a world-class Ultraviolette ecosystem, right from product experience to aftersales support. This is only the beginning, and we are excited and confident of the journey ahead.”
Attila Pavuk, COO of Elektrorider, commented
“We are equally excited and proud to introduce Ultraviolette to Hungary and the Central European market and go ballistic with the brand’s both visually striking and technologically cutting-edge performance motorcycles. At Elektrorider we represent a lifestyle built around performance, freedom, adventure, and reliability. With deep roots in the CEE market, we combine data-driven insight with real riding experience; we don’t guess but listen and analyze. We understand this region because we live here, ride here, and build meaningful partnerships with brands that share the same high standards, such as Ultraviolette. To motorcycle enthusiasts throughout Hungary and Central Europe, this alliance merges India’s high-tech offer, bold design, exceptional capability, and forward-looking technology with European riding expectations that elevate the electric experience to the next level. With this vision at the core of our partnership, this marks the start of an exciting journey, and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about what lies ahead.”
Market Position Now
With 19 European countries in the network, Ultraviolette is now more visible in the electric motorcycle space. The F77 lineup will now sit alongside other global electric performance brands in Europe.
It will also face more competition as the region already has strong EV adoption in two wheeler and motorcycle segments.
Conclusion
Ultraviolette’s latest expansion adds another step to its global journey. Entering six new countries at once shows a steady push into Europe.