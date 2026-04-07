Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Specs Revealed

Royal Enfield has finally revealed the full specifications of its first electric motorcycle. It is called the Flying Flea C6 and it marks a new step for the brand into electric mobility.
The bike was first showcased at EICMA 2024 and later seen during testing in India. Built on a fresh electric platform, this model prioritizes a lightweight design, urban practicality, and modern technology.
Battery and performance
The electric setup is simple but strong for daily use.
It gets a 3.91 kWh lithium ion battery pack and a claimed IDC range of 154 km. Power comes from a motor that produces 15.4 kW along with 60 Nm of torque.
It can go from 0 to 60 kmph in 3.7 seconds and the top speed is around 115 kmph. The motor sends power to the rear wheel using a belt drive, which is expected to keep things smooth and low maintenance.
Charging
Charging has been kept fairly practical.
A full charge takes around 2 hours 16 minutes using the onboard charger. In normal use, going from 20 to 80 percent takes about 65 minutes.
Of course, real world timing will depend on temperature and charging conditions, but it is clearly aimed at easy daily use.
Riding modes
The bike gets multiple riding modes for different conditions.
- City mode
- Rain mode
- Highway mode
- Sport mode
- Custom mode for personal setup
Each mode changes throttle response and traction level.
Chassis and feel
The design is quite different from regular electric bikes. It uses a girder type front fork, which is inspired by old Flying Flea models. At the rear, there is a monoshock setup. Suspension travel is 100 mm at the front and 110 mm at the rear. Seat height stands at 823 mm while ground clearance is 207 mm.
One of the biggest talking points is the weight. At 124 kg, this is the lightest motorcycle Royal Enfield has ever made.
Wheels and tyres
It runs on 19 inch wheels with 90 section tubeless tyres at both ends. The tyres are on the narrower side, which should help in keeping the bike light and possibly more efficient in city conditions.
Braking system
Braking is handled by a 260 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. It comes with dual channel ABS for safety.
The ABS system is lean sensitive, so it reacts based on the bike’s angle during cornering. The rear ABS can also be switched off when more control is needed in specific riding situations.
Features and Tech
The Flying Flea C6 comes with modern electronics and rider aids.
- Wireless phone charging
- 3.5 inch round TFT display
- Touch enabled screen
- Smartphone connectivity
- Google navigation support
- Traction control system
- Cornering traction control
- All LED lighting setup
Design approach
The styling is not very loud but still stands out.
It has an exposed frame look, a floating seat design, and a removable pillion seat. The overall body is compact and clean with a premium finish rather than a heavy design.
Market position
This electric bike will sit in the premium urban EV space. It will go against bikes like Revolt RV400, Ola Roadster X, and Oben Rorr.
The expected price is around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
Royal Enfield is also working on another electric model under the same brand called the S6, which should come later.