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  • KTM 390 Duke price hiked by Rs 40,000 in India KTM 390 Duke price hiked by Rs...

KTM 390 Duke price hiked by Rs 40,000 in India

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KTM has increased the price of the 390 Duke in India. The motorcycle has become costlier by Rs 40,000 in the latest revision. This change has also impacted the overall KTM 390 range.

The bike now carries a price tag of Rs 3.39 lakh ex-showroom. Earlier, Bajaj was absorbing the extra tax cost as part of the KTM–Bajaj partnership. Now that support has been withdrawn, it has resulted in a price hike.

Why the Price Increased

The main reason behind this jump is tax structure and cost adjustment.

Key points

  • Higher GST for bikes above 350cc
  • Earlier cost was absorbed by the company under the KTM–Bajaj partnership
  • Now burden passed to customers
  • Price revision applied from April 2026

This change is expected to also reach other bikes in the same family.

Other KTM Models May Be Affected

The update is not only for this bike.

Expected changes

  • 390 Adventure may get similar hike
  • RC 390 could also be revised
  • 390 Enduro might follow same path

All models in the 390 range are likely to see updated pricing soon.

350cc KTM Bikes Coming Soon

A new line of KTM motorcycles under 350cc is also in development.

What is expected

  • Smaller engine based on current platform
  • Lower tax rate of 18 percent
  • Same design language as 390 models
  • Better pricing compared to current lineup

The idea is to make a more affordable range while keeping performance similar.

How It Affects Buyers

Those who have already booked the bike will have to pay the updated price at delivery. This means customers waiting for delivery may have to pay more.

At the same time, the upcoming 350cc range may offer a more value friendly option when it arrives.

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