Ultraviolette Raises $45 Million From Zoho & Lingotto To Boost F77, X-47 Production And Global Expansion

Ultraviolette is entering a stronger and more confident phase after receiving $45 million in new investment from Zoho Corporation and Lingotto, one of the biggest investment firms in Europe. This is part of its ongoing Series E round, and it demonstrates how much faith Indian and global investors have in the long-term direction of this company.
This new funding will help Ultraviolette to grow faster, build more motorcycles and enter new markets. The company is currently focused on two main products — the F77 performance motorcycle and the X-47 crossover electric bike, which was launched recently and has already seen strong demand across India.
What This Investment Supports
- Increased speed of production of F77 and X-47
- Taking new platforms such as Shockwave and Tesseract to scale
- Growth across India — from 30 cities today to 100 cities by mid-2026
- Global expansion, especially in Europe
- Continued progress in battery tech and performance
Zoho’s investment was led by Sridhar Vembu, Mani Vembu and Kumar Vembu who have a long history of supporting Indian innovation. Lingotto, on the other hand, is known for supporting performance-based and mobility-led brands in Europe.
Presence in India and Abroad
In the past 12 months, Ultraviolette has grown quickly in the Indian market. Starting from just a few markets, the now present in 30 cities with a sure plan of reaching 100 cities in near future.
Internationally, the F77 has made its way into the United Kingdom, a big move for an Indian performance EV company, marking its entry into 12 European countries.
What the Founders Say
Co-founder & CEO Narayan Subramaniam said the support from Zoho and Lingotto is in sync with the mission of the company to create category-leading electric mobility products for India and the world.
Co-founder & CTO Niraj Rajmohan added that the company is focused on improving the breakthroughs of the battery, improving performance, and increasing production capacity to support the future models.
Conclusion
Ultraviolette’s latest funding isn’t all about money — it’s about momentum. With good interest for the X-47, increasing exports of the F77 and two new platforms underway, the company is now in a position to scale up faster than ever. India’s EV market is getting crowded, but Ultraviolette is making its own space with premium, performance-oriented motorcycles with a solid technology and global ambition.