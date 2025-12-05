New Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant Launched: Gold USD Forks, Single Seat & Premium Look at Rs 1.23 Lakh

Bajaj has added a new twist to the Pulsar N160 and it’s one many riders had been waiting for. The bike now gets a new variant that comes with gold USD forks and a single seating layout, giving it a premium look while keeping the everyday comfort intact. It’s a simple update, but changes the whole feel of the motorcycle.
The new variant is priced at Rs 1,23,983 (ex-showroom Delhi) and it will be available at Bajaj dealerships all over India. You can pick it up in four colours – Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, Polar Sky Blue and Black.
Why this update matters
A lot of N160 buyers earlier wanted the comfort of a single seat, especially families and daily riders, but didn’t want to miss out on the Pulsar’s sharp handling. Bajaj saw this and developed a version that provides both: a clean one piece seat and the stability of USD forks. It’s a simple combination but it works perfectly for Indian riding need.
What’s new
- Gold USD forks for better feel, control and more premium stance
- Single-seat configuration for better comfort
- Four colour choices
- Price: Rs 1,23,983 (ex-showroom Delhi)
Variants and pricing
- The Pulsar N160 lineup now has four options:
- Single-seat twin-disc: Rs 1,13,133
- Dual-channel ABS: Rs 1,16,773
- New single-seat + USD forks: Rs 1,23,983
- Top variant (dual ABS + USD): Rs 1,26,920
This allows more choice to buyers based on their budget and riding style.
Features you still get
The bike goes on with its famous setup:
- LED projector headlamp with DRLs
- LED tail lamps
- USB charging
- Turn by turn navigation and ABS modes on the higher variants
- 164.82cc engine with 16 PS and 14.65 Nm
- 5-speed gearbox
- 14-litre fuel tank
- Dual-disc braking with ABS
- 100/80 R17 front and 130/70 R17 rear tyres
Everything that made the N160 smooth and confident in the city is still in place.
Ride and dimensions
The bike retains the same friendly numbers:
- 1,348 mm wheelbase
- 795 mm seat height
- 165 mm ground clearance
- 152 kg kerb weight
These make it easy to use on a daily basis, even in tight traffic.
Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, MCBU at Bajaj Auto, summed it up simply:
“This update comes straight from what our customers told us. It adds comfort and a more premium stance, while keeping the Pulsar promise of power, control and a fun riding experience.”
Final thoughts
This update doesn’t attempt to reinvent the Pulsar N160. Instead, it just makes it better for the type of riders who wanted comfort, control and a little more style. The gold USD forks give it a good road presence and the single seat makes it practical for daily rides.
It’s a clean, simple upgrade — and sometimes, that’s all you need.