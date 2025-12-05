  • Home
New Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant Launched: Gold USD Forks, Single Seat & Premium Look at Rs 1.23 Lakh

Bajaj has added a new twist to the Pulsar N160 and it’s one many riders had been waiting for. The bike now gets a new variant that comes with gold USD forks and a single seating layout, giving it a premium look while keeping the everyday comfort intact. It’s a simple update, but changes the whole feel of the motorcycle.

The new variant is priced at Rs 1,23,983 (ex-showroom Delhi) and it will be available at Bajaj dealerships all over India. You can pick it up in four colours – Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, Polar Sky Blue and Black.

Why this update matters

A lot of N160 buyers earlier wanted the comfort of a single seat, especially families and daily riders, but didn’t want to miss out on the Pulsar’s sharp handling. Bajaj saw this and developed a version that provides both: a clean one piece seat and the stability of USD forks. It’s a simple combination but it works perfectly for Indian riding need.

What’s new

  • Gold USD forks for better feel, control and more premium stance
  • Single-seat configuration for better comfort
  • Four colour choices
  • Price: Rs 1,23,983 (ex-showroom Delhi)

Variants and pricing

  • The Pulsar N160 lineup now has four options:
  • Single-seat twin-disc: Rs 1,13,133
  • Dual-channel ABS: Rs 1,16,773
  • New single-seat + USD forks: Rs 1,23,983
  • Top variant (dual ABS + USD): Rs 1,26,920

This allows more choice to buyers based on their budget and riding style.

Features you still get

The bike goes on with its famous setup:

  • LED projector headlamp with DRLs
  • LED tail lamps
  • USB charging
  • Turn by turn navigation and ABS modes on the higher variants
  • 164.82cc engine with 16 PS and 14.65 Nm
  • 5-speed gearbox
  • 14-litre fuel tank
  • Dual-disc braking with ABS
  • 100/80 R17 front and 130/70 R17 rear tyres

Everything that made the N160 smooth and confident in the city is still in place.

Ride and dimensions

The bike retains the same friendly numbers:

  • 1,348 mm wheelbase
  • 795 mm seat height
  • 165 mm ground clearance
  • 152 kg kerb weight

These make it easy to use on a daily basis, even in tight traffic.

Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, MCBU at Bajaj Auto, summed it up simply:

“This update comes straight from what our customers told us. It adds comfort and a more premium stance, while keeping the Pulsar promise of power, control and a fun riding experience.”

Final thoughts

This update doesn’t attempt to reinvent the Pulsar N160. Instead, it just makes it better for the type of riders who wanted comfort, control and a little more style. The gold USD forks give it a good road presence and the single seat makes it practical for daily rides.

It’s a clean, simple upgrade — and sometimes, that’s all you need.

