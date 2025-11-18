Ultraviolette enters the UK market with the F77 lineup and unveils new EV platforms

Ultraviolette has made a big step by starting retail operations in the United Kingdom. The company showcased its full range at the Motorcycle Live show in Birmingham, and this included its production motorcycles and future platforms. The move is in partnership with MotoMondo, which will handle distribution in the UK.
The highlight of the show was the official UK arrival of the F77 MACH 2 Recon and the F77 SuperStreet Recon. These are the main performance bikes of the brand. Both are known for their aeronautics-inspired design, sharp lines, and electric powertrains.The MACH 2 has a more aggressive riding position whereas the SuperStreet is slightly more relaxed and upright for everyday comfort.
Ultraviolette also brought a number of interesting platforms to the event.The biggest attention-grabber was the X-47 Crossover, which the company calls the world’s first motorcycle with radar technology as standard. It uses radar to monitor the rider’s blind spots, assist with lane changes, alert of fast-approaching vehicles and even detect potential rear collisions. The radar works even when the bike leans at up to 20 degrees, which makes the system more accurate on the move.
The X-47 is also built with a new air-cooled onboard charger. It is compact but powerful enough to deal with high temperatures while providing safe AC charging.
Another product on display was the Tesseract, a scooter that uses both radar and a dashcam. It also gets Omnisense mirrors, traction control, dynamic regen, a 7-inch TFT screen and 34 litres of storage, designed to to work smoothly across multiple road conditions.
Ultraviolette also featured Shockwave, a lightweight motorcycle designed for riders who enjoy quick acceleration and a more playful feel. It generates a powerful 505 Nm of power at the rear wheel and can go from 0 to 60 km/h in 2.9 seconds. It uses spoked wheels with 19 inch front and 17 inch rear tyres.
For the F77 series, performance figures remain strong. The bike delivers 30 kW, 100 Nm, reaches 155 km/h, and offers up to 323 km of range from its 10.3 kWh. The bike also features the company’s Violette A.I. system, dual-channel ABS by Bosch, traction control, stability control and multiple regen levels.
Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said,
“Earlier this year, we
achieved a key milestone with the launch of the F77s across Europe, followed by the showcase of
our future product lineup at EICMA. Today, I am pleased to announce that the F77 is officially
launched in the United Kingdom, a nation renowned for its deep motorcycling heritage. It is a proud
moment for us as we bring advanced performance and innovation to riders across the UK. With
progression on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, we believe it will further enhance the ease of
bringing advanced mobility technology to the region and strengthen cross-border collaboration. We
have unveiled our future product line-up: the world’s first motorcycle with radar as standard- the
X-47 Crossover, along with our scooter platform-the Tesseract, and our light motorcycle platform-
the Shockwave. Our product portfolio offers a clear glimpse into the future of mobility, where
intelligence, purposeful design, and instinctive safety come together. With the support of our
strategic partner MotoMondo, Ultraviolette is committed to setting new benchmarks across the
United Kingdom and beyond.”
Jan Ykema, Managing Director of MotoMondo, said,
“We are proud to bring Ultraviolette to the UK, marking a historic first step in bringing their revolutionary electric motorcycles to riders across the United Kingdom. The F77 series embodies cutting-edge technology, aerodynamic precision, and performance-driven engineering, perfectly aligning with the dynamic motorcycling culture in the UK. It is a genuine and affordable mobility solution in a world where there will be more and more restrictions for ICE vehicles of which the cost of ownership will continue to rise. We are excited to partner with Ultraviolette and look forward to seeing the enthusiasm of riders as they experience the future of motorcycling first-hand.
Ultraviolette’s appearance in the UK illustrates how the company is growing steadily and attempting to establish a global presence with technology, safety systems, and a new design approach.