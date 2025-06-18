Ultraviolette Goes Global: India’s Homegrown EV Beast, the F77, Is Ready to Shake Up Europe!

Quick Glance: Why This Matters
- First Indian electric bike brand to launch in 10 European countries
- Unveils F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet at the Eiffel Tower
- Goes from 0–60 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, top speed 155 km/h
- Pre-bookings open with special pricing until July 31
Introduction: From India to Europe, a Dream Takes Off
On June 16, 2025, something special happened near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Ultraviolette, a young electric bike company from Bengaluru, proudly introduced its two powerful electric motorcycles — the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet — to Europe for the first time.
After finding success at home, Ultraviolette is now ready to take on Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and more. It’s a proud moment not just for the company, but for India’s growing EV industry.
Side-by-Side: What Each Bike Offers
|Feature
|F77 MACH 2
|F77 SuperStreet
|Top Speed
|155 km/h
|155 km/h
|0–60 km/h
|2.8 seconds
|2.8 seconds
|Battery Pack
|10.3 kWh
|10.3 kWh
|Torque
|100 Nm
|100 Nm
|Ride Style
|Sporty, race-like
|Comfortable, upright
|Pre-booking Price
|€8990 (till July 31)
|€9290 (till July 31)
Designed in India, Built for the World
Ultraviolette’s expansion into Europe is a bold step. But it didn’t happen overnight. This success is built on years of research, innovation, and belief that an Indian brand can deliver world-class electric bikes.
The F77 MACH 2 is made for speed lovers — with a sharp, race-ready design and thrilling performance. Meanwhile, the F77 SuperStreet is for those who want speed with comfort, thanks to its more relaxed, upright seating.
But both bikes share the same electric heart — a powerful 10.3 kWh battery, 30 kW peak power, and an eye-popping 100 Nm of torque. That’s enough to go from 0–60 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, and reach 155 km/h on the open road.
And it’s not just about speed. These bikes are packed with tech — like Ultraviolette’s in-house Violette A.I. system, 10 levels of regen braking, traction control, Bosch dual-channel ABS, and Dynamic Stability Control. It’s smart, safe, and seriously exciting.
Co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said it best:
“This is a proud moment. We’re showing the world that Indian engineering can lead the future of mobility.”
Ultraviolette isn’t just shipping bikes to Europe — they’re building strong local partnerships so customers get the best service and support across all 10 countries.
Conclusion: India’s EV Moment Has Arrived
With this launch, Ultraviolette becomes the first Indian EV two-wheeler brand to go global at this scale. And they’re not stopping here. This is just the beginning of something much bigger.
Special prices are available until July 31, so European riders now have the chance to ride something bold, electric, and proudly Indian.
This is more than a bike launch — it’s India making its mark on the global map of electric mobility.