Maruti Suzuki Makes a Bold Mark with 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG: Now Safer, Smarter & Greener than ever!

4-Point Overview:
- Standard 6-airbags on both Delta and Zeta variants – safety isn’t optional anymore
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT CNG engine, delivering 26.6 km/kg
- Loaded with comfort & tech: Ventilated seats, Clarion sound, wireless charger, and more
- Price range: ₹13.48 lakh – ₹15.62 lakh (ex-showroom), offering value-packed variants
Introduction: A CNG SUV That Finally Feels Genuinely Premium
CNG cars in India have long been seen as the practical, cost-saving cousins of their petrol and diesel siblings. But with the 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG, that narrative is finally changing.
Launched at ₹13.48 lakh for the Delta and ₹15.62 lakh for the Zeta (ex-showroom), this isn’t just another fuel-sipper—it’s a fully equipped, thoughtfully designed SUV that’s ready to impress. With 6 airbags now standard, a plush feature set, and an impressive 26.6 km/kg mileage, this Grand Vitara proves that choosing green no longer means choosing basic.
What’s Changed: Safety First, Luxury Next
Maruti Suzuki is clearly listening to its customers—and it shows. For the first time ever in a Maruti CNG car, 6 airbags are standard. That’s a big deal, especially in a country where safety is often sidelined in budget-conscious segments.
Pair that with safety features like ESP with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, front and rear disc brakes, and ISOFIX mounts, and you’ve got an SUV that’s prepared for real-world family duty—without compromise.
Cabin Comfort That’ll Make You Reconsider Petrol
Step inside and you’ll notice something very un-CNG-like: comfort and tech that don’t feel like an afterthought. The ventilated front seats, wireless charging dock, and rear door sunshades scream premium.
There’s also a PM 2.5 air purifier with display, a Clarion-tuned premium sound system, and a crisp 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless connectivity. Even features like rear AC vents, reclining rear seats, and TPMS are present—things you usually wouldn’t expect from a CNG car at this price point.
Spec Sheet: 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG at a Glance
|Category
|Details
|Engine
|1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT (CNG)
|Max Power (CNG Mode)
|87.8 PS @ 5500 rpm
|Max Torque (CNG Mode)
|121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Fuel Efficiency
|26.6 km/kg
|Safety
|6 Airbags, ESP, ABS + EBD, ISOFIX, Hill Hold
|Infotainment
|9″ SmartPlay Pro+ with Clarion Audio
|Comfort Features
|Ventilated Seats, PM 2.5 Filter, Rear Shades
|Variants & Pricing
|Delta – ₹13.48L, Zeta – ₹15.62L (ex-showroom)
Conclusion: A CNG Car That Doesn’t Ask You to Settle
With the 2025 Grand Vitara S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki has done more than launch a variant—it’s changed expectations. This is a car that delivers on fuel savings without sacrificing what truly matters: your family’s safety, your daily comfort, and the joy of driving something that looks and feels premium.
For the urban commuter, the budget-conscious family, or even someone simply tired of petrol price hikes—this is Maruti’s most complete CNG SUV yet. And perhaps, the first one you’ll genuinely want to own.