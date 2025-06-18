ReiseMoto Launches Helden Helmet: European Design, Made for Indian Roads

Quick Highlights
- Reise Helden Helmet launched on June 18, 2025
- Blends European design with the demands of Indian roads
- Meets ISI, DOT & ECE safety standards
- Features Bluetooth-ready pocket, washable padding & smart ventilation
- Now available online and in stores in multiple sizes & colors
A Helmet That Understands Real Riders
If you’ve ever felt that helmets are either too bulky, too stuffy, or just not made with you in mind, you’re not alone. That’s exactly why ReiseMoto, the name trusted by motorcyclists for tyres, stepped up and created something better in the world of riding gear.
On June 18, 2025, they launched the Reise Helden Helmet at an accessible price of ₹3,499 — not just a helmet, but a smart companion for every Indian rider. Designed with European precision but built for the real-world challenges of Indian roads, it promises safety, comfort, and a touch of style — all rolled into one.
Built for Everyday India
Crafted for Confidence and peace of mind
The Helden is crafted using advanced polycarbonate material that’s light on your head but tough when it counts. It meets the ISI (India), DOT (USA), and ECE (Europe) safety standards—so no matter where you ride, you know you’re protected.
Comfort You’ll Appreciate
Long hours in traffic or a quick ride to the grocery store—comfort matters every time you put on your helmet. That’s why the Helden comes with soft, breathable padding that doesn’t just feel good, it also fights sweat and heat.
The padding is removable and washable, making it easy to keep fresh in India’s often dusty and humid conditions. Add in its well-designed air vents, and you’ve got a helmet that keeps your head cool and your ride enjoyable—even in summer.
Ready for Modern Riders
Today’s rider needs more than just safety. With its Bluetooth-ready pocket, the Helden lets you stay connected without hassle. Whether it’s taking a call or listening to directions, your ride stays smooth and distraction-free. Plus, its wide, anti-scratch visor gives you great road visibility—rain or shine.
Features at a Glance
|Feature
|Details
|Safety Certifications
|ISI, DOT, and ECE approved
|Outer Shell
|Advanced Polycarbonate Composite — light yet strong
|Visor
|108° wide-angle, anti-scratch for better visibility
|Airflow
|Front and rear vents to keep the rider cool
|Padding
|Removable, washable, hypoallergenic — ideal for Indian weather
|Bluetooth Pocket
|Seamless setup for music, calls, or navigation
|Availability
|Online at reisemoto.com and at partner retail stores
|Pricing
|Launched at ₹3,499 making it pocket friendly and accessible
Words from the Top
Yogesh Mahansaria, Founder & Managing Director of ReiseMoto, shared the vision behind the Helden:
“At Reise, we believe safety should be a basic need, not a luxury. The Helden is built for riders who want protection they can trust, with comfort and style that fits right into daily life.”
This helmet also reflects ReiseMoto’s bigger dream—to offer Indian riders a complete, world-class motorcycling experience, not just great tyres.
Why the Helden Matters
The Reise Helden Helmet isn’t just a helmet—it’s a promise to riders. A promise that you don’t have to choose between safety and style. That protection can be comfortable. That great design can be practical too.
Now available on reisemoto.com and in stores across India, the Helden comes in a variety of sizes and colors, so there’s one for every kind of rider. And with more helmet options coming soon, this is just the beginning of ReiseMoto’s next chapter on the road.