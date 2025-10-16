Ultraviolette F77 Launches in Spain and Portugal: A Big Step in Global Expansion

Overview
- Ultraviolette enters Spain and Portugal, expanding in Europe
- F77 MACH 2 and SuperStreet now available via Rhino Electric Motor
- 0–60 km/h in 2.8s, top speed 155 km/h, with advanced safety
- Milestone launch showcasing Indian innovation globally
Introduction
Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive has officially launched its F77 electric motorcycles in Spain and Portugal, marking a major step in its global expansion.
Following successful entries in France, Germany, and the Netherlands, the brand is now entering two of Europe’s fastest-growing EV markets, known for their strong motorcycling culture and focus on sustainable mobility and sustainable innovation.
Expansion and Strategy
Ultraviolette’s launch in Spain and Portugal is a key step in its European growth plan.
Key highlights:
- Exclusive partnership with Rhino Electric Motor as importer and distributor.
- Robust dealer network across the Iberian Peninsula for sales and after-sales support.
- Launch of F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet, both tailored for European riders.
Leadership Take
Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder, Ultraviolette:
“The response from our first customers across France, Germany, the Netherlands, and other European markets has been absolutely phenomenal. Building on that momentum, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 performance electric motorcycles in Spain and Portugal – both markets that have deep rooted motorcycling culture and are rapidly evolving into hubs for sustainable innovation and EV adoption. This expansion, coming just months after our debut in Paris, is a powerful
validation of global resonance with Ultraviolette’s motorcycles and technology. It underscores our
commitment to bringing Indian engineering excellence to the world, backed by years of rigorous
R&D, innovation in performance and a deep focus on rider safety. With the F77, we are setting a
new global benchmark for what Indian automotive technology can achieve.”
Jorge Bialade, Spokesperson, Rhino Electric Motor:
“Ultraviolette is a gamechanger for the Iberian electric motorcycle market. It brings together technology, design, and emotion, thus proving that sustainable mobility can also be thrilling. That’s the real contribution of this brand”.
Performance and Technology
The Ultraviolette F77 range brings Indian engineering and performance to international roads with confidence.
F77 MACH 2 – A sportier version with an aggressive, track-inspired stance, built for dynamic riding.
F77 SuperStreet – A more upright design with refined ergonomics, offering daily comfort without compromising excitement.
Both bikes share an impressive technical package:
- 10.3 kWh battery delivering 30 kW power and 100 Nm torque
- 0–60 km/h in 2.8 seconds, top speed 155 km/h
- Dual-channel ABS by Bosch, 4 levels of traction control, and 10 levels of regenerative braking
- Powered by Violette A.I., Ultraviolette’s in-house system that enhances performance, stability, and safety
Verdict
Ultraviolette’s launch in Spain and Portugal showcases the global rise of Indian innovation. The F77 merges design, technology, thrill, and emotion, proving electric mobility can be thrilling and sustainable.
With each new market, Ultraviolette is redefining Indian automotive technology—fast, futuristic, and bold.