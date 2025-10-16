Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025: Micelio Mobility Spotlights Innovation, Collaboration, and India’s EV Future

Introduction
Micelio Mobility’s Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025 in Bengaluru brought together global and Indian leaders to shape the future of sustainable transport. Themed “Next Starts Now: Sustain and Scale”, the summit focused on accelerating India’s EV ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and research-driven strategies.
Recognizing Leadership and Contribution
The summit celebrated pioneers driving India’s clean mobility sector
- Tarun Mehta received the Individual Contributor of the Year 2025 award for his role in India’s EV ecosystem.
- Raman C.V. (Maruti Suzuki India), Kasturi Gomatham (Shell), and Priyanka Bisen Shah (Bajaj Auto) shared insights on innovation and EV adoption.
- Emphasis on transitioning from ICE to EVs and building autonomous, agile, and inclusive mobility solutions.
Global Innovation Insights
Global experts shared examples of sustainable transport innovations and integrated design approaches.
- Jan Kuenne (Grundig Akademie) discussed repurposed cable cars for logistics and autonomous bicycles from MIT Media Lab.
- India’s cities, particularly Bengaluru, were highlighted as innovation hubs shaping global clean mobility.
- Key points from the discussion:
- Data-driven urban mobility design.
- Use of digital twins for city-level transport planning.
- Building systems that combine sustainability with progress.
Research and knowledge sharing
Micelio emphasized actionable insights and preparing India for future mobility.
- Released ‘Closing the Loop: Building a Roadmap for Battery Circularity in India’, detailing sustainable supply chains and investment pathways.
- Founder stories from Volar Alta, Shoffr, and Moonrider showcased entrepreneurial journeys and EV innovation.
- Knowledge roundtables with ARAI, CAAR, and WRI India highlighted that:
- Curriculum alone isn’t enough.
- Upskilling and reskilling ensure industry readiness.
- Research-led strategies drive scalable EV adoption.
Panels on Future Mobility
Panels explored trends in mobility and brand building for the EV economy.
- Discussions included “What’s Next in Mobility” and “Building Brands in the New Mobility Economy”.
- Panelists shared insights on:
- Integrating sustainability into business models.
- Making vehicles customer-centric experiences rather than just transport.
- Leveraging data as the currency of mobility for innovation.
Conclusion
The Global Clean Mobility Summit 2025 reaffirmed India’s leadership in sustainable transport. With innovation, collaboration, and leaders like Tarun Mehta at the forefront, the country is set for a smarter, greener, and circular mobility future.