New Hyundai Venue 2025 Spied in India Ahead of Nov 4 Launch: Level 2 ADAS, Twin Screens

Introduction
Hyundai is ready to launch the highly anticipated second-generation Venue in India on November 4, its first significant update since May 2019. Recent undisguised spy shots from South Korea showcase a bold new design along with advanced technology features, offering a clear preview of the refreshed compact SUV.
Exterior Design
The 2025 Venue draws design inspiration from Hyundai’s global SUV lineup, including the Creta, Tucson, and Ioniq 9, resulting in a modern, premium, and sporty look.
Front:
- Split headlamp design with upper portion inspired by Ioniq 9 and lower quad headlamps from the Creta
- Large C-shaped LED DRLs surrounding the main lamps
- Bigger grille with rectangular inlets, sculpted bumper, and silver chin garnish for a rugged look
Profile:
- Pronounced flared wheel arches and sharp character lines reminiscent of Tucson and Exter
- Side cladding over door sills and wheel arches
- Rear quarter glass and blacked-out C-pillar with silver garnish
- New 16-inch alloy wheels
Rear:
- Full-width LED tail lamp bar similar to Creta
- Dual-tone bumper with L-shaped reflectors
- Sequential turn indicators and top-spec SX Turbo badge
Interior and Features
The Venue’s cabin receives a thorough overhaul:
- All-new dashboard with Dual 12.3″ Screens, like the Creta
- Updated switchgear and steering wheel
- Expected tech upgrades include 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS suite
- More premium touches and enhanced connected car features
Engine and Performance
Mechanically, the next-gen Venue retains current engines:
- 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol – 83 hp, 5-speed MT
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol – 120 hp, 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT
- 1.5-litre diesel – 100 hp, 6-speed MT
The updated Venue continues to focus on efficiency and versatility, appealing to urban buyers who want blend of both performance and comfort.
Verdict
The new Hyundai Venue combines modern design, advanced tech, and compact practicality, with Level 2 ADAS, twin screens, and a refreshed interior, ready to rival the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, XUV 3XO, and Kylaq while continuing its bestseller streak