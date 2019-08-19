Two Units Of The INR 52 Lakh, Limited Edition Ducati Panigale V4 R Delivered In Delhi

Priced at a whopping INR 51,80,000 (Ex-Showroom), two units of the flagship Ducati Panigale V4 R have been delivered to their owners in Delhi. The most powerful road-legal production Ducati motorcycle money can buy, only 5 units of the Panigale V4 R have been allocated to India. The two bikes have been delivered by Ducati India’s dealer in Delhi NCR, North Star Automotive, and will soon be seen in action at the FIA-certified Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Bookings for remaining units of the Panigale V4 R are open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai.

The Ducati Panigale V4 R is a road-legal, WSBK-spec bike and constitutes the technical platform for the official Ducati Superbikes that will compete in the 2019 season. For the V4 R, the 1,103cc 90° V4 engine from the vanilla Panigale V4 has been replaced with the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R which brings it within the displacement limits established by WSBK championship rules. Tipping the scales at 165.5 kilos (dry), the motor paired with a racing kit can crank out 234 HP! The bike features a new fairing incorporating wings inspired by Ducati’s MotoGP outfit.

It also comes fitted with race-grade Ohlins suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swingarm with an adjustable four-position axle. Moreover, the front frame has been modified to achieve the stiffness targets set by Ducati Corse. Sophisticated electronic controls borrowed from the Panigale V4 S, have revised threshold levels to make them more compatible with pro rider requirements. The modifications extend far beyond the engine and suspension set-up and also include an Aero Pack designed directly by Ducati Corse in close collaboration with the Ducati Style Centre to improve on-track aerodynamic efficiency.

Commenting on the occasion, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We are very proud to deliver the first two units of the ultimate Panigale V4 R in India which is a testament to the success the brand has witnessed here. Panigale V4 R is the pinnacle of motorcycling. It’s the ultimate road-legal race bike, perfect to serve the growing interest of riders who’re riding on the racetrack and marks an important chapter in the superbike segment in India. With this, we welcome the riders to the Ducati family and are excited to witness the domination of the new Panigale V4 R at the racetracks in India.”