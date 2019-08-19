Hero Electric Launches Extended Range Variants For Optima and Nyx Scooters

With the Government of India pushing the case for electric vehicles, Hero Electric has now added to new options to its electric scooter portfolio. The Optima ER and Nyx ER (Extended Range) are now available across all Hero Electric dealerships at INR 68,721 (ex. PAN India) and INR 69,754 (ex. PAN India) respectively. Both scooters can hit a top speed of 42 km/h. The Optima ER can go for 110 kilometres on a single charge, while the Nyx ER does 100 kilometres on a single dose.

Both scooters feature a digital speedometer, front telescopic suspension, regenerative braking, LED illumination and a high-torque PWM controller. The Optima ER gets more in the form of anti-theft remote locking, mobile charging, and better styling. Both scooters are powered by 48V Lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 56 Ah. The time required to charge them fully is between 5 – 6 hours. The batteries power a 550W/1200W (Peak Power) on the Optima and a 600W/1300W (Peak Power) on the Nyx. Both scooters can do the 0 – 30 km/h run in 8 seconds, weigh 83 kilos and 87 kilos respectively and feature alloy wheels. They are offered with a 3-year warranty which includes the battery system too.

The company further announced the inauguration of its new corporate office in Bangalore as part of its expansion plan in southern India to diversify its operations and strategically plan the new consumer touchpoints in the country. Hero Electric plans to take the 615 touchpoints presently to 1000 by the end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country. The company has extensive investment plans in the next three years to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.

Commenting at the occasion Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said, “We want to offer the best of Hero Electric products to all our customers. One feedback that we have constantly received was the range anxiety associated with e-scooters, and with the Nyx ER and Optima ER we are addressing that issue and offering a package that is high on performance and usability. I am confident that customers will appreciate these additions alongside the FAME II benefits that have made our range even more affordable.”