Ducati Launches The Diavel 1260 And 1260 S In India, Prices Start From INR 17.70 Lakh

Today, Italian motorcycle brand, Ducati, launched their two powerful cruisers, the all-new Diavel 1260 and 1260 S in India with a price tag of INR 17.70 lakhs and INR 19.25 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). The all-new Diavel 1260 is not only more powerful and muscular than its previous generation version, but also agile and effective between the curves. The Diavel 1260 is now available in Sandstone Grey with a black frame, while the Diavel 1260S comes with the option of two paint schemes: Thrilling Black and Dark Stealth. Bookings are currently open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

In terms of engine and chassis, the Ducati 1260 gets a 1262cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine with variable cam timing which has now been upgraded to optimize performance and equipped with the chain-type final transmission. The twin-cylinder Diavel 1260 puts out 159 HP at 9,500 rpm and about 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Thanks to a variable timing system, the engine is now able to deliver power to suit different riding conditions, such as: extremely smooth at low revs, remarkably sporty at high revs. The new Diavel now also gets a prominent new tubular steel Trellis frame and an aluminium swingarm, sized to give surprising cornering agility and ride comfort. The 240 mm wide rear tyre is fitted on a 17-inch diameter rim, which remains a Diavel hallmark.

The Diavel 1260 also boasts of a sophisticated electronics suite which guarantees both extraordinary performance and maximum safety. The 6-axis Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) instantaneously detects bike speed and acceleration and is crucial to the proper operation of many of the control devices on the bike. The electronics package also includes Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL) EVO and Cruise Control. To make the journey more rider-friendly, the Diavel 1260 is also compatible with the Ducati Link App, which lets the riders set ‘journey mode’ (a combination of Load Mode and Riding Mode) and personalise the parameters of each individual Riding Mode (ABS, Ducati Traction Control, etc.) in a user-friendly manner via their smartphones. This versatile App also provides comprehensive maintenance deadline info, a user manual, and a Ducati Store locator.

On the other hand, the sportier S version of the Diavel 1260 gets many features, such as a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension kit at the front and rear, dedicated wheels and a high-performance braking system. Ducati also fits the 1260 S with Ducati’s Quick Shift up & down Evo (DQS) as standard to allow clutchless shifting and allow the bike to be compatible with the Ducati Link App as standard.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “When the Diavel was launched, it created a new category altogether. It became a motorcycle responsible for giving a new definition to power cruisers and created a cult following amongst young motorcycle enthusiasts for its devilish looks and superbike level performance. The new Diavel 1260 is a step above its predecessor, promising the personalities of a naked roadster and a power cruiser, making it a “Mega Monster”. The Diavel has been one of most loved power cruisers in India and was one of our most popular models and we are confident that the new Diavel 1260 will be loved and celebrated by the rider-community.”