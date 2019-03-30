TVS Victor Now Comes with Synchronised Braking Technology

Indian Motorcycle manufacturer, TVS is preparing for the upcoming government safety mandate. After updating its Apache range of motorcycles with ABS, the brand is now diverting its attention to its commuter motorcycles. Their executive commuter motorcycle, the Victor, now comes equipped with Synchronised Braking Technology (SBT for short) which essentially is a combined braking system, helping the rider to stop quicker and in a safer manner. This technology reduces the braking distance and improves stability, while braking. SBT ensures that the front brake is automatically engaged whenever the rear brake is applied. TVS Synchronized Braking Technology further enhances the braking performance of the vehicle, by reducing braking distance up to 10%, with respect to comparable braking systems.

Apart from the addition of this SBT mechanism, no other changes have been made to this commuter. This bike gets is power from a 110cc, 3-valve, oil cooled engine which is tuned to generate 9.5 PS of power@ 7500 rpm with a torque of 9.4 Nm @6000 rpm. The engine, providing the best of power and best of economy uses a 4-speed transmission. The exterior of the bike can be brought in Blissful Blue, Generous Grey, Beatific Black Silver, Restful Red & Balanced Black Red. With the introduction of the safety feature, the TVS Victor now offers even more value than it did before.

Accompanying the smooth and refined engine is long seat being complemented by dual spring series suspension. The Victor also comes with a list of features, which includes electric start, LED DRL, chrome side cover, chrome crash guard, golden case engine cover, stylish graphics, dual tone seat and some more. The prices too, have got a marginal increase over the non-SBT variants, which are listed below. The Victor is sold in three variants – Drum, Disc and Premium Edition. Do note that all three prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.