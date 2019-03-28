TVS Apache RTR Range Updated With Super Moto ABS

Developed infusing TVS Racing’s learnings on the track, the entire TVS Apache RTR series has been updated with ABS. Since the Apache range is all about sporty riding, the ABS unit has been developed to match those characteristics. The Super Moto ABS for Apache RTR 160 2V, Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 180 has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track. This enables the rider to find the quickest line around the corner without losing any speed.

The company also announced the launch of TVS Apache RTR 160 2V (ABS) with new features. The new model is equipped with an all-new, back-lit speedometer with dial-art, new seats and new handle-bar end dampeners for better stability and precision. The updated model will sport new TVS Racing inspired graphics, making it more appealing.

On the other hand, the Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 continues to be available with Dual-Channel ABS and RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control offering quick detection and recovery of the wheel lock achieving superior braking performance and optimal cornering control. With the implementation of ABS across the range, the TVS Apache RTR series becomes better equipped to manage late braking without the fear of locking up the front.

The entire TVS Apache RTR series with ABS is available across all TVS Motor Company showrooms in India. Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi) are as follows:

TVS Apache RTR 160 front disc (drum) with ABS – Rs. 85,510

TVS Apache RTR 180 with ABS – Rs. 90,978

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) with ABS – Rs. 89,785

TVS Apache RTR 200 (carb) with ABS – Rs. 1,11,280

Commenting on this, Mr. KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “Since inception, TVS Apache series has revolutionised performance biking by introducing cutting edge technology from their factory racing versions. In 2011, we were the 1st manufacturer to introduce twin channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) on the Apache RTR 180, in the Indian two-wheeler industry. In line with this tradition, today, we are delighted to announce the inclusion of Super Moto ABS across RTR 160; RTR 160 4V and RTR 180 versions. This one of a kind racing tuned ABS technology that ensures maximum dynamic performance along with cutting edge safety technology to our consumers. The motorcycles are already on sale in the market to ensure proactive compliance to the regulatory requirement laid down by the Government of India.”