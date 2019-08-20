TVS Srichakra Launches Premium Two-Wheeler Tyres Under New TVS Eurogrip Brand

Offering premium contact patch options for two-wheelers, TVS Srichakra Limited announced the launch of the brand ‘TVS Eurogrip’. The new brand is born out of extensive consumer research and significant investments in global R&D, design and technology platforms. A design and innovation centre for the brand is being set-up in Milan. As part of its evolution and to associate itself with youthfulness and high performance, TVS Eurogrip is designed with global expertise, is made in India and will be sold across the globe.

The brand has launched 19 premium tyres that include industry-leading zero-degree steel-belted radial tyres in the country. Over the years, TVS Srichakra Limited has been expanding its footprint and has been adopting cutting-edge technology, driven by state-of-the-art research and development with experts in India and overseas. Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, these extreme performance tyres provide unmatched stability at high speeds and are rated to run at speeds up to 270 kmph. The company believes that the introduction of TVS Eurogrip will fuel its growth aspirations and carve a specialist positioning that will help strengthen its partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and create new benchmarks in the replacement market.

Commenting on the launch, Mr P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Limited said, “India will remain a promising market for two-wheelers and we see tremendous growth opportunity. It is a moment of immense pride for all of us as we launch TVS Eurogrip catering to the needs and requirements of the new age Indian rider. With this step, we boldly stride into the future.”

TVS Eurogrip also revealed its new identity which brings alive the essence of the brand. It is a sporty, vibrant and youthful visual identity that mirrors innovation, superior quality and high performance. A sub-brand of TVS Srichakra Ltd, the latter is part of the TVS Group, which is the largest Auto Ancillary Group in India, with a turnover of over USD 8.5 Billion. The company rolls out around 2.8 Million tyres every month out of its two manufacturing facilities located in Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand). It enjoys a significant market share amongst Two-Wheeler manufacturers in India and has a vast nationwide distribution and dealership network to cater to the After-Market demand. TVS Srichakra Limited exports to over 70 countries across the world.